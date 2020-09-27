Extended Outlook Calls for Cold Fronts

Fall Color Peaking in Northern MN !!

Thanks to my good friend and colleague @DKayserwx for the picture below. This picture was taken at Franz Jevne State Park, which is located along the International border at the Rainy River. Those tall yellow birch trees are quite impressive! Great picture.

(Image Courtesy: @DkayserWX)

Minnesota Fall Color Report

Here's the latest MN DNR Fall Color Map, which indicates that fall colors are peaking right now across the northern third of the state! Some of the pictures being shared on social media and the MN DNR Fall Color Report map are quite stunning! We're getting closer to peak across the central part of the state, but maybe still 1 week away fom peak, while the Twin Cities is still about 2 weeks away from peak color.

Typical Fall Color Peak

According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend.

Sunday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Here's a brief look at Sunday's weather in Minneapolis. High temps will certainly be cooler than what we had on Saturday and much of last week. Note that the average high in the Twin Cities on September 27th is 67F, so we should pretty close to average for the end of the month. Note that much of the day appears to be dry as well with WSW winds increasing to breezy levels.

Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis

The meteograms for Sunday in the Twin Cities Metro show temps warming from the 50s early in the morning and only warming into the upper 60s through the rest of the day. Again, this will be closer to the seasonal average for the end of September, but it will certainly feel cooler than it has been. With that said, temperatures this month in the Twin Cities metro are actually running about -1F below average thanks to nearly 10 days of well below average temps. From September 8th to the 18th, we had several days that only warmed into the 50s and 60s and we even set some record cold high temperature records. Sunday will also be a breezy day with westerly winds gusting close to 30mph at times during the afternoon! Sunday Weather Outlook Another reinforcing shot of cooler air will settle into the region as we head through the day Sunday. Note that temps will be closer to if not even cooler than average with highs only warming into the 50s and 60s across the state. There maybe a few showers here and there, but the best chance of rain appears to be across the northern half of the state. Isolated showers maybe possible in the Twin Cities by Sunday evening. First Day of October (Thursday) Feels Like Late October! The first day of October (next Thursday) could ook and feel more like late October!! Highs around the state will only warm into the 40s and 50s, which will be nearly -10F to -15F below average! A brisk north to northwesterly winds could make it feel even cooler! Get those extra layers ready. Widespread Frost/Freeze Later This Week! Here's the current forecast Friday morning and note how chilly it'll be across the region. I expect to see another round of frost and freeze warnings, however, I do believe the Twin Cities Metro will stay frost free once again. MUCH Cooler Temps Ahead A quick peak at the forecast this week and it looks more like October, no question! Highs will only warm into the 50s this week and may not even make it into the 50s for some locations. Spotty Showers and T-Storms Through The Weekend The weather outlook from AM Sunday to AM Tuesday shows scattered showers lingering across the region PM Sunday and into next week. Rainfall amounts don't look to be all that heavy, but a brisk NW wind at times through early next week will make it feel quite raw at times. Light Rain Chances Through The Week Several cool fronts will push through the region, but most of the rain potential will stay north and east of the Twin Cities over the next 5 to 7 days. Interestingly, there could even be a few wet snowflakes in the Arrowhead late this week as well! Average First Frost Minneapolis

The average first frost in the Twin Cities is typically around mid October. Note that we haven't had an official frost in the Metro during the month of September since the year 2000. With that said, we should stay frost-free in the immediate metro, but temps will dip into the 40s for the first time since May, nearly 4 months ago. Average First Measurable Snow at MSP In case you were wondering, the average first measurable snow (0.1") in the Twin Cities Metro is right around the first week of November. In the last 30 years, the earliest we've seen measurable snow was on October 10th back in 2009. The latest 1st measurable snow of the season happened on November 11th back in 2004. Average First 1" Snowfall at MSP The first 1" of snow typically happens around the 3rd or 4th week is November. The lastest first 1" of snow didn't fall in the metro until January 1st, back in 2005! Drought Update

The lastest update from the Drought Monitor still had parts of the state under moderate drought conditions. Interestingly, Duluth, MN is -9.36" below average and at their 4th driest start to any year on record (January 1st - September 24th). Meanwhile, the Twin Cities metro is still 0.50" above average for the year.

7 Day Forecast for Minneapolis

The 7 day forecast for Minneapolis shows a pretty chilly temperature outlook into the week ahead! The last few days of September will be cooler than average and the start of October (on Thursday) will be quite a bit cooler than average! While folks in northern MN will likely see another round of frost/freeze concerns, the Twin Cities metro will stay frost free.

Extended Temperature Outlook Here's the extended outlook through the first part of October. After a mild Saturday, temps will take a big tumble into next week. Temps throughout much of next week will be more typical of late October. According to the GFS, we could see highs back in the 70s during the 2nd week of October, but it generally looks like a cool start to 2nd month of Meteorlogical Fall. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from October 2nd - 6th shows cooler than average temperature east of the Rockies, while folks in the Western US and Alaska will be dealing with warmer than average temperatures.

_______________________________________________________________________