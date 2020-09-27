Extended Outlook Calls for Cold Fronts

According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend.
Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis
The meteograms for Sunday in the Twin Cities Metro show temps warming from the 50s early in the morning and only warming into the upper 60s through the rest of the day. Again, this will be closer to the seasonal average for the end of September, but it will certainly feel cooler than it has been. With that said, temperatures this month in the Twin Cities metro are actually running about -1F below average thanks to nearly 10 days of well below average temps. From September 8th to the 18th, we had several days that only warmed into the 50s and 60s and we even set some record cold high temperature records. Sunday will also be a breezy day with westerly winds gusting close to 30mph at times during the afternoon!
Sunday Weather Outlook
Another reinforcing shot of cooler air will settle into the region as we head through the day Sunday. Note that temps will be closer to if not even cooler than average with highs only warming into the 50s and 60s across the state. There maybe a few showers here and there, but the best chance of rain appears to be across the northern half of the state. Isolated showers maybe possible in the Twin Cities by Sunday evening.
First Day of October (Thursday) Feels Like Late October!
The first day of October (next Thursday) could ook and feel more like late October!! Highs around the state will only warm into the 40s and 50s, which will be nearly -10F to -15F below average! A brisk north to northwesterly winds could make it feel even cooler! Get those extra layers ready.
Widespread Frost/Freeze Later This Week!
Here's the current forecast Friday morning and note how chilly it'll be across the region. I expect to see another round of frost and freeze warnings, however, I do believe the Twin Cities Metro will stay frost free once again.
MUCH Cooler Temps Ahead
A quick peak at the forecast this week and it looks more like October, no question! Highs will only warm into the 50s this week and may not even make it into the 50s for some locations.
Spotty Showers and T-Storms Through The Weekend
The weather outlook from AM Sunday to AM Tuesday shows scattered showers lingering across the region PM Sunday and into next week. Rainfall amounts don't look to be all that heavy, but a brisk NW wind at times through early next week will make it feel quite raw at times.
Average First Frost Minneapolis
The average first frost in the Twin Cities is typically around mid October. Note that we haven't had an official frost in the Metro during the month of September since the year 2000. With that said, we should stay frost-free in the immediate metro, but temps will dip into the 40s for the first time since May, nearly 4 months ago.
Average First 1" Snowfall at MSP
The first 1" of snow typically happens around the 3rd or 4th week is November. The lastest first 1" of snow didn't fall in the metro until January 1st, back in 2005!
Drought Update
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the extended outlook through the first part of October. After a mild Saturday, temps will take a big tumble into next week. Temps throughout much of next week will be more typical of late October. According to the GFS, we could see highs back in the 70s during the 2nd week of October, but it generally looks like a cool start to 2nd month of Meteorlogical Fall.
Extended Outlook Calls for Cold Fronts
By Paul Douglas
"What good is the warmth of summer without the cold of winter to give it sweetness" wrote John Steinbeck. How much time do you have? I adore Minnesota summers but I've come to accept and even enjoy our bold Minnesota winters.
Here's a forecast with rare 100 percent accuracy. We'll enjoy a parade of cold fronts the next 7 months; some skimpy, a few super-sized.
If it's any consolation (doubtful) Minnesota is the 4th coldest state in the nation, behind Alaska, North Dakota and Maine. That's based on average temperatures. The warmest winters? Florida, Hawaii and Louisiana.
Welcome to cold front number 1, complete with instability showers the next couple of afternoons. A stronger cold front charges south of the border the latter half of this week, complete with "highs" in the 40s and 50s, and a few flurries up north. Atmospheric revenge for last week's 80s?
Models hint at 60s and 70s the second week of October so try to keep the faith. I suggest a new state motto: Minnesota: Hurricane-Free Since 1858.
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Windy with PM showers. Winds: W 15-25. High: 64.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early. Winds: WNW 15-25. Low: 49.
MONDAY: Blustery. A few more PM showers. Winds: NW 15-25. High: 56.
TUESDAY: Better. Spurts of sunshine and milder. Winds: W 10-20. Wake-up: 45. High: 65.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. Late day shower. Winds: NW 15-30. Wake-up: 46. High: 59.
THURSDAY: A raw wind. Few showers likely. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 45. High: 53.
FRIDAY: Intervals of sun. Less wind. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 40. High: 55.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy wtih a stray shower. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 39. High: 52.
This Day in Weather History
September 27th
1942: Minneapolis has a high temperature of only 40 degrees.
1898: A heat wave produces highs of 91 degrees at Beardsley and 90 at Moorhead.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
September 26th
Average High: 67F (Record: 88F set in 1987)
Average Low: 47F (Record: 29F set in 1991)
Record Rainfall: 0.54" set in 1947
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
September 27th
Sunrise: 7:07am
Sunset: 7:00pm
Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 53 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 6 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 3 hour & 51 minutes
Moon Phase for Septemer 27th at Midnight
4.2 Since First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"It’s one of the neatest tricks in all the heavens: Orion’s Belt points to Sirius, the sky’s brightest star. This very bright star is up before dawn now, but it’ll be shifting into the evening sky as the months pass. Identify it now, and enjoy it for months to come. Still, if you’re looking for Sirius before dawn in September or October 2020, you’ll find a couple of bright planets – Venus and Mars – also up before dawn, greatly outshining Sirius. How can you be sure the object you’re looking at is Sirius? The constellation Orion is your ticket. You can easily find Orion. Just go outside before sunup in late September or early October, and look south to southeast. You’ll easily notice Orion’s Belt, which consists of a short, straight row of three medium-bright stars. To find Sirius, draw a line through Orion’s Belt and extend that line toward the horizon. There, you’ll spot Sirius, the sky’s brightest star. Sirius is in the constellation Canis Major the Greater Dog. It’s often called the Dog Star."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Forecast Map For Sunday
The National Forecast Map for Sunday show a cool front sliding through the Central US with chances of showers and storms pushing east through the Mississippi River Valley and into the Ohio River Valley. Lingering light rain/snow showers will continue across the Rockies, but it'll remain hot and dry in the Desert Southwest.
National Weather Outlook
A series of cold fronts will move through the Upper Midwest with temperatures tumbling quite a bit into next week. It doesn't appear that much rain accumulation will be possible around the Twin Cities, but cool, windy and somewhat showery weather will make it feel very much like late fall next week. Temperatures will be cold enough in the high elevations of the Rockies for a little bit of snow accumulation. It won't be much, but it certainly is a sign of cooler and more winter-like weather ahead.
Soggy Central US
Here's the extended precipitaiton outlook through next week. The heaviest rainfall will be found in the Eastern US with some spots seeing 1" to 2"+. Precipitation amounts generally west of the Mississippi River Valley look lighter through the first few days of October.
Ongoing Wildfires in the Western US
Take a look at how many ongoing wildfires there are across the Western US. Of course it has been extremely hot and dry as of late, but recent thunderstorms have resulted in hundreds of new fires since last week. Cal Fire reports that:
"Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 8,000 wildfires that have burned well over 3.6 million acres in California. Since August 15, when California’s fire activity elevated, there have been 26 fatalities and over 7,000 structures destroyed. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for today through Monday, affecting most areas from Trinity County down through the Diablo Range and Central Sierra Mountains. low humidity, bringing critical fire weather conditions. Gusty winds and low humidity will bring critical fire weather, as well as unseasonably high temperatures. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for later in the weekend into Monday for strong winds and low humidity affecting the Western Klamath in the north and the San Gorgonio Pass and Inland Empire in the south. High pressure brings elevated temperatures across the state through the weekend and into next week."
Tropical Update
Here's the latest NHC update for the Atlantic Basin. Note that Teddy, Wilfred and Beta are all active storms. Hurricane Teddy is tracking NW toward Bermuda; Wilfred is heading west and Beta is slowly lifting north toward the Texas Coast. This has been one of the most active Atlantic Hurricane seasons on record with 2005 the only other season that has had to use the Greek Alphabet to name storms!!
Secondary Spike in Mid October?
While the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is behind us (September 10th), there is usually a secondary spikes that happens around mid October. Things are rather quiet in the Atlantic now, but don't let your guard down, things could still get interesting. Stay tuned...
No More Regular Alphabet Names
It has been an active season so far as we've used up all 21 names that NOAA's NHC set for the year. Interestingly, Tropical Storm Arthur developed back in mid May, more than 4 months ago! Since then, we've had a total of 8 huricanes!
We're Into the Greek Alphabet - First Time Since 2005
Not only did we use up all 21 names in the list above, but we've entered the Greek Alphabet, which is only the 2nd time in recorded history that we've done that and the first time since 2005. The last named storm was Tropical Storm Beta that developed in the Gulf of Mexico and brought Flash Flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast. If another named storm develops, it would be called Gamma.
