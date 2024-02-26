MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An explosive device was detonated outside Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office over the weekend, he said in a statement Monday.
Marshall confirmed no one was injured. He said the device was detonated early Saturday outside the office in downtown Montgomery.
''Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion,'' Marshall said.
He asked anyone with information to contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department referred questions to the attorney general's office.
