YEREVAN, Armenia — An explosion rocked a university building in Armenia's capital, Yerevan, on Friday, killing one person and injuring three others, authorities said.
The Interior Ministry said the blast occurred in the basement of the chemistry department building at Yerevan State University. One person died and three others were hospitalized with burns and other injuries, health officials said, adding that one was in grave condition.
Authorities were investigating the cause of the blast.
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
Taste There's only one cranberry farm in Minnesota, and it's run by a 21-year-old woman and her brother
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
Taste There's only one cranberry farm in Minnesota, and it's run by a 21-year-old woman and her brother
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
Taste There's only one cranberry farm in Minnesota, and it's run by a 21-year-old woman and her brother
More from Star Tribune
Local 'I could have lived a normal life': Minnesota child abuse victim says protection system failed her
Taste There's only one cranberry farm in Minnesota, and it's run by a 21-year-old woman and her brother
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Stock market today: European shares up after a mixed session in Asia as week ends with solid gains
European shares opened higher Friday after a day of mixed trading in Asia, as most major markets looked set to end the week with solid gains.
World
More than 240 Rohingya refugees afloat off Indonesia after they are twice refused by residents
Some 240 Rohingya Muslims, including women and children, are afloat off the coast of Indonesia after two attempts to land were rejected by local residents.
World
Story of a devastating wildfire that reads 'like a thriller' wins Baillie Gifford nonfiction prize
A book about a fire that ravaged a Canadian city and has been called a portent of climate chaos won Britain's leading nonfiction book prize on Thursday.
World
Greek authorities conduct search and rescue operation after dinghy carrying migrants capsizes
Greek authorities conducted a search and rescue operation Friday off the coast of a small islet in the eastern Aegean Sea near the Turkish coast after a dinghy carrying migrants to Greece capsized, the coast guard said.
World
Explosion rocks university in Armenia's capital, killing 1 person and injuring 3 others
An explosion rocked a university building in Armenia's capital, Yerevan, on Friday, killing one person and injuring three others, authorities said.