YEREVAN, Armenia — An explosion rocked a university building in Armenia's capital, Yerevan, on Friday, killing one person and injuring three others, authorities said.

The Interior Ministry said the blast occurred in the basement of the chemistry department building at Yerevan State University. One person died and three others were hospitalized with burns and other injuries, health officials said, adding that one was in grave condition.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the blast.