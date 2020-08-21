CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters in Corpus Christi responded Friday to an apparent explosion in the city's port and refinery district.
A fire was reported about 8 a.m. near Nueces Bay in the northern part of the city and crews were on the scene, Fire Chief Robert Rocha told KIII-TV. Flames and a large plume of black smoke were visible.
Rocha did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment and it was not immediately clear what exploded or if there were any injuries.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Longtime Amazon executive Jeff Wilke to retire next year
Amazon retail chief Jeff Wilke, who has helped Amazon transform itself from an online bookstore into a global colossus, is retiring early next year.
National
Correction: WeChat-Possible Ban-Fallout story
In a story August 19, 2020, about people in the U.S. using WeChat, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Sha Zhu is Chinese-American. She is…
National
The Latest: Tennessee: 2,100 confirmed school virus cases
Tennessee had 2,100 confirmed coronavirus cases in children ages 5 to 18 during the past two weeks, according to state data.
Home & Garden
US home sales spike 24.7% in July, another record
U.S. home sales rose an unprecedented 24.7% in July, extending a rebound in June after the coronavirus pandemic all but froze the housing market this spring.
Business
Explosion reported in port district of Corpus Christi, Texas
Firefighters in Corpus Christi responded Friday to an apparent explosion in the city's port and refinery district.