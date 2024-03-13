BEIJING ? Rescuers were responding to a suspected gas leak explosion Wednesday in a building in northern China that has killed one person and injured 22, authorities said.

The explosion came early in the morning from a fried chicken shop in the city of Sanhe, authorities said in a short statement. The city is just an hour drive west of Beijing.

Videos online showed smoke billowing out of a mid-level commercial building at an intersection. Fires were still burning, according to CCTV, and 154 firefighters were sent there to control the damage.

Police cordoned off streets 1 kilometer (over half a mile) out from the explosion, Associated Press reporters saw, and were directing people away. Fire engines were still arriving at the scene as of 11 a.m., and a truck could be seen hauling away a burnt-out car with its windows gone.

___

AP video producer Olivia Zhang contributed to this report.