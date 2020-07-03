ANKARA, Turkey — An explosion occurred at a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey on Friday, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.
Firefighters and ambulances were sent to the factory outside the town of Hendek, in Sakarya province, the agency reported. The factory is away from residential areas.
Television video showed a large, mushroom-shape cloud of smoke rising from the factory.
