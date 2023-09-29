QUETTA, Pakistan — A powerful bomb exploded at a rally celebrating the birthday of Islam's Prophet Muhammad in southwest Pakistan on Friday, killing at least six people and wounding dozens of others, police and a government official said.
The bombing occurred in Mastung, a district in Baluchistan province, said government administrator Atta Ullah. The injured people were being taken to nearby hospitals, and some of them were in critical condition, he said.
Ullah provided no further details.
Muslims in Pakistan and around the world celebrate the birthday of Islam's prophet by holding public gatherings.
