2022 Minnesota Summer Camp Guide
Kids can learn how to program robots, play chess, speak Chinese or dance hip-hop style, among other enrichment options.
Academy of Whole Learning Summer Camp
Academy of Whole Learning summer camps focus on individualized learning for students on the spectrum (ASD) or with other neurodiversities.
- Website
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $450 - $1,850
- Dates: Jun 10 - Aug 5
- Phone: (952) 737-6900
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Location: Academy of Whole Learning, Golden Valley
Alexandria Gencyber Cybersecurity Camp - Advanced Virtual Camp
In this virtual camp, students will learn safe online cyber practices, cyber ethics, cybersecurity, and awareness of cyber careers.
Alliance Française French camps
We offer fun and age-appropriate activities, all in French. Instructors are French speakers with training and experience.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $95 - $360
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 26
- Phone: (612) 332-0436
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Location: Alliance Française Minneapolis St Paul, Minneapolis
- Covid-19 information: We will follow MDH safety guidelines.
Animal Humane Society Summer Camp 2022
Spend time with animals at one of our three shelter locations. Each camp offers animal-related educational activities, including games, crafts, guest speakers, animal interactions, and more!
- Website
- Categories: Animals
- Price: $220 - $365
- Dates: Jun 20 - Aug 22
- Phone: (763) 489-2220
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 8
- Location: Multiple Locations, Golden Valley, Coon Rapids, Woodbury
- Covid-19 information: Masks required.
Apprentice Day Camp
Children can live life as a 1900's child by exploring what was new and exciting at the turn of that century.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, History
- Price: $50 - $150
- Dates: Jun 13 - Jul 14
- Phone: (651) 460-8387
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 5 - 17
- Location: Dakota City Heritage Village , Farmington
- Covid-19 information: We follow the governor's recommended guidelines; face masks are optional.
Articulture
Articulture art camps are a fun and educational way to explore a variety of media that emphasizes personal creativity.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $256 - $386
- Dates: Jun 13 - Sep 2
- Phone: (612) 729-5151
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Location: Articulture, Minneapolis
- Covid-19 information: All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear well-fitting masks while indoors.
Arts on the Farm Camp
Arts from Indigenous Dakota, Yankee-American, German Immigrant, and Hmong Refugee cultures will inspire campers to produce unique art and a one-act play.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, History, Arts, Performing arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $190
- Dates: Jul 25 - Jul 28
- Phone: (651) 748-8645
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 6
- Location: Bruentrup Heritage Farm, Maplewood
Astrid Lindgren Preschool Camp
Participants will use hands-on inquiry-based learning to experience the charming worlds and bold characters created by Astrid Lindgren, including Pippi Longstocking, Emil in Lönneberga, Lotta, and more.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $120
- Dates: Aug 2 - Aug 4
- Phone: (612) 871-4907
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 4 - 5
- Location: American Swedish Institute, Minneapolis
BestPrep's Minnesota Business Venture
Network with students from across the state, hear from entrepreneurs, build skills for your resume and future job, stay on a college campus and learn about new careers.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers
- Price: $150 - $200
- Dates: Jul 10 - Jul 29
- Phone: (763) 233-6325
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 10 - completed 12
- Location: University of St. Thomas or St. John's University, St. Paul or Collegeville
- Covid-19 information: Vaccination is required for summer 2022.
CTE Summer Academy
The PTCC CTE Summer Academy provides students with an in-depth and hands-on approach to explore future career options through project-based learning.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers
- Price: $100 - $150
- Dates: Jun 21 - Jun 23
- Phone: (320) 629-5100
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12
- Location: Pine Technical and Community College, Pine City, Pine City
Camp Birchwood
Camp Birchwood is a sleep-away summer camp for girls located on the north shore of Steamboat Lake Campers at Birchwood can choose their own adventure every day from over 25 available activities.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Tennis, Rock climbing, Horseback riding, Academic, Journalism and writing, Arts, Performing arts, Swimming, Visual and studio arts, Volleyball
- Price: $3,850 - $5,950
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 7
- Phone: (218) 335-6706
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 17
- Specifically for: Girls
- Location: Chippewa National Forest, Laporte
Camp Chippewa for Boys
The balanced program of in-camp activities and out-of-camp canoe trips in Minnesota and Canada provides opportunities for growth and resiliency.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $3,950 - $11,250
- Dates: Jun 16 - Aug 9
- Phone: (218) 335-8807
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 12
- Specifically for: Boys
- Location: Camp Chippewa for Boys, Cass Lake
- Covid-19 information: Strongly recommend campers be fully vaccinated; negative PCR test required 24-48 hours before arriving at camp or boarding camp bus. Masks required on camp bus.
Camp GOTR
Girls on the Run provides an intensive, one-of-a-kind opportunity for girls to develop self-confidence, learn life skills, and have fun.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $100
- Dates: Jul 18 - Jul 22
- Phone: (612) 217-4472
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 5
- Specifically for: Girls
- Location: Multiple Locations, Minneapolis, Stewartville,Brooklyn Park, White Bear Lake
Camp Innovation
Students learn to plan, design, and build their very own innovations. Using real tools in our makerspace and expertise from Bakken educators.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $225 - $400
- Dates: Jun 13 - Sep 3
- Phone: (612) 926-3878
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 9
- Location: The Bakken Museum, Minneapolis
- Covid-19 information: At this time, both campers and staff are required to wear masks while indoors at The Bakken Museum.
Camp Koronis
Immersed in our 185-acre woodlands, our campers live in rustic cabins with the opportunity to participate in the activities kids love.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Horseback riding, Swimming, Religious/spiritual, Special needs, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Animals
- Price: $199 - $715
- Dates: Jun 15 - Sep 15
- Phone: (320) 243-4544
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: Koronis Ministries, Paynesville
- Covid-19 information: Our staff will be paying close attention to COVID-19 conditions between now and the start of summer camp.
Camp Lincoln for Boys & Camp Lake Hubert for Girls
Meet new friends, expanding ones interests, learning new skills, and developing important life skills.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Horseback riding, Sailing, Rock climbing, Fishing
- Price: $3,725 - $6,600
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 10
- Phone: (800) 242-1909
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 10
- Location: Lake Hubert, Minnesota, Nisswa
Camp Maverick: Rec N' Read
Camp Maverick: Rec N' Read is a literacy and recreation camp for elementary-aged children with disabilities or who struggle to learn to read and write.
- Website
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $185 - $2,035
- Dates: Jun 6 - Aug 19
- Phone: (507) 389-1415
- Types: Full day, Extended day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 6
- Location: Minnesota State University, Mankato, Mankato
- Covid-19 information: May require masking, requirements are dependent on University policies.
Camp Nathanael
Camp Nathanael is a Christian camp for boys with many outdoor activities and skills. We offer classic residential camps and adventure trips.
- Website
- Categories: Religious/spiritual, Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $190 - $405
- Dates: Jun 26 - Aug 10
- Phone: (888) 869-4334
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 12
- Specifically for: Boys
- Location: Camp Nathanael, Hinckley
Camp Odayin - for children with heart disease
We positively impact camper lives by connecting them with friends who face similar medical challenges in the formative years when relationships, fun, and acceptance are vitally important!
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Horseback riding, Rock climbing, Swimming, Special needs, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $0 - $25
- Dates: Jul 5 - Aug 20
- Phone: (651) 351-9185
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 12
- Location: Admin Office, Crosslake, Elkhorn, Zoom
- Covid-19 information: Full vaccination (per CDC guidelines) is required to attend any in-person, overnight (youth) camp. There is no vaccination requirement to attend Virtual Camp.
Camp Trade and Technology
Explore the many different careers available in CNC, Electronics, Mechatronics Construction, Automotive Technology and Auto Body.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $0
- Dates: Jun 22 - Jun 24
- Phone: (877) 853-8324
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 11 - completed 12
- Location: Minnesota State College Southeast, Winona
Camp True Colors/Camp Heartland
All LGBTQ+ sessions welcome young people who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community, including but not limited to lesbian, gay, bisexual/pansexual, transgender, or queer.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $50 - $1,850
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 12
- Phone: (888) 216-2028
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 17
- Location: One Heartland, Willow River
- Covid-19 information: Vaccinations are required for all participants. See our website for the most current guidelines.
Camp Zenon
Discover dance with a week-long camp for young artists! Informal showing on the last day. All abilities and levels of experience are welcome.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $15 - $195
- Dates: Jul 18 - Jul 22
- Phone: (612) 338-1101
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 4 - 10
- Location: Zenon Dance School, Minneapolis
- Covid-19 information: Class sizes are limited. Please reach out to Zenon Dance School at hunter@zenondance.org or info@zenondance.org with the most updated information on COVID-19 protocol.
Camp of Champs
Camp of Champs offers customized camp programs to children with special needs. It serves campers with ADHD, learning disabilities, behavioral concerns, mental health, autism, and much more.
- Website
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $2,175
- Dates: Jun 5 - Aug 26
- Phone: (218) 760-8442
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 18
- Location: Character Challenge Course, Park Rapids
ChanDT Musical Theatre Camp
Students are given opportunities to explore a wide spectrum of musical theatre components, including voice, movement, costumes, scenery, stage combat, and more!
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $175 - $450
- Dates: Jun 20 - Aug 5
- Phone: (952) 934-1525
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 18
- Location: Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Chanhassen
Code Ninjas STEAM Technology Camps
Learn to code through our engaging game-based coding and robotics curriculum that teaches teamwork, logic, reading, math, problem- solving and critical-thinking skills. Late pickup and lunch programs are also available.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Special needs, Arts, Music
- Price: $159 - $209
- Dates: Jun 13 - Sep 2
- Phone: (612) 324-4263
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 15
- Location: Marketplace at 42 Shopping Center, Prior Lake - Savage - Shakopee
- Covid-19 information: We follow all MN Department of Health guidelines with strict Covid-19 protocols. Masks are still required in our center.
College for Kids & Teens
Expert instructors teach classes that encourage exploration, adventure and creativity while cultivating young people’s understanding and appreciation for a variety of 25+ topics.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Journalism and writing, Science, technology, engineering and math, Arts, Music, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $139 - $281
- Dates: Jun 6 - Jul 21
- Phone: (218) 477-2579
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: MSUM-Moorhead, Moorhead
Concordia Language Villages
Whether in a world-class residential immersion camp setting or high-engagement Virtual Village program, villagers at all levels of language proficiency “live the language.”
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $350 - $7,645
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 27
- Phone: (800) 222-4750
- Types: Overnight, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: Concordia Language Villages, Bemidji
- Covid-19 information: Concordia Language Villages requires all participants eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to be fully vaccinated prior to arrival at a residential session.
Cooking Camps
The fun-packed cooking and baking sessions include hands-on cooking experiences with Chefs, life-long cooking skills and various new recipes and tips for following successful cooking techniques.
- Website
- Categories: Cooking
- Price: $375
- Dates: Jun 6 - Sep 1
- Phone: (952) 949-6799
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 7 - 15
- Location: Way Cool Cooking School, Eden Prairie
- Covid-19 information: Following state and health department guidelines
Cooks of Crocus Hill Cooking Camps
Cooks of Crocus Hill has both kids and teen cooking classes. Each camp is a hands-on experience where students learn culinary tips and techniques.
- Website
- Categories: Cooking
- Price: $245
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 24
- Phone: (651) 228-1333
- Types: Other
- Ages: 8 - 17
- Location: Cooks of Crocus Hill , St. Paul
- Covid-19 information: At this time, we require all team members to be masked. We will continue to make changes to our protocols and procedures based on City/State requirements, Minnesota Department of Health and CDC advisories.
Cosmetology Camp - Summer Beauty Camp
Have fun exploring the wonderful world of hair, skin and nails! Practicing techniques include working on each other or with a mannequin.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers
- Price: $275
- Dates: Jun 20 - Jun 23
- Phone: (651) 403-4145
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12
- Location: Saint Paul College, Saint Paul
Discovery Kids Summer Camp
Students can participate in a variety of exciting theme-based activities, including Outdoor Adventures, Game Time/Sports and STEM-sational.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $300 - $400
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 5
- Phone: (952) 918-1800
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 3 - 12
- Location: International School of Minnesota, Eden Prairie
Edina Art Camps
Have fun and develop your skills using a variety of tools and methods. A different theme each week, from Arty Animals to Deep Space Astro Camp!
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $160 - $320
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 18
- Phone: (952) 903-5780
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 12
- Location: City of Edina Fred Richards Park , Edina
Engineering & Design Camps at The Works Museum
At The Works Museum, kids are the designers, creators, and problem solvers — the engineers!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $95 - $220
- Dates: Jun 6 - Sep 1
- Phone: (952) 888-4262
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 12
- Location: The Works Museum, Bloomington
- Covid-19 information: The Works Museum will continue to follow recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Ex.I.T.E. Camp
Conduct fun experiments, work with industry professionals, and discover the excitement of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $0
- Dates: Jul 21 - Aug 4
- Phone: (952) 838-9000
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 9
- Specifically for: Girls
- Location: PACER Center, Inc, Bloomington
- Covid-19 information: Ex.I.T.E. Camp may be held virtually due to Covid-19 and the camp coordinator will communicate camp updates to participants via email.
Exploring Animal Careers
Participants will gain insight into the inner-workings of Animal Humane Society, hear from guest speakers, assist in our Vet Center and more.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers, Animals
- Price: $220
- Dates: Jun 20 - Aug 22
- Phone: (763) 489-2220
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 10
- Location: St. Paul Veterinary and Training Center , St. Paul
- Covid-19 information: Masks required.
Farm-to-Table Camp
Learn where your food comes from – explore the science of butter, ice cream, cheese and bread by making (and eating them) yourself!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, History, Science, technology, engineering and math, Cooking
- Price: $190
- Dates: Aug 8 - Aug 11
- Phone: (651) 748-8645
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 6
- Location: Bruentrup Heritage Farm, Maplewood
Fire Arts Camps
Explore art made with heat, spark, or flame this summer! Camps offered in sculptural metal casting, blacksmithing, welded sculpture, stained glass, and glass bead-making.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $215 - $270
- Dates: Jun 20 - Aug 25
- Phone: (612) 294-0400
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 9 - 17
- Location: Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, Minneapolis
Flying Colors Trapeze
Adventure Camp, empowering and thrilling kids and teens with Flying Trapeze, Circus Arts, Aerial Arts, Equestrian Trick Riding and Wake Surfing & Water Sports.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts, Sports/athletics, Strength and conditioning, Horseback riding, Swimming
- Price: $280 - $700
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 26
- Phone: (651) 321-3013
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 7 - 18
- Location: Big Marine Lake, Marine On Saint Croix
Fox Sport Horses Riding Camp
Children will learn to care for and ride horses. Our instructors are experienced and work with a variety of riding levels and comforts.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Horseback riding, Animals
- Price: $400 - $425
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 11
- Phone: (612) 405-3350
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 7 - 15
- Location: Vixen Hollow Farm, Northfield, Northfield
- Covid-19 information: Masks are required for indoor spaces. All instructors are vaccinated.
Gencyber cybersecurity Camp - Introductory Camp In-person & Virtual offerings
Student activities include working with computer hardware, learning Python and Linux programming, learning about cyber threats and safe practices, and cybersecurity careers.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $0
- Dates: Jul 18 - Jul 22
- Phone: (320) 762-0221
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 7 - 12
- Location: Alexandria Technical & Community College / Hybrid / , Alexandria
German Language Camps
Campers will speak, listen, sing, and create in German while exploring themes such as the environment, robotics, cooking, and the arts.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $165 - $185
- Dates: Jun 20 - Aug 26
- Phone: (651) 222-7027
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 5 - 18
- Location: Germanic-American Institute, St Paul
- Covid-19 information: https://www.gaimn.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/2022-SummerCampFamilyHandbook.pdf
Great River School
Our camps are a fun way for your camper to spend a week exploring, building, learning, moving, creating, and having a blast.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Journalism and writing, Science, technology, engineering and math, Cooking, Sports/athletics, Sailing, Skateboarding, Animals, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $150 - $300
- Dates: Jun 20 - Aug 12
- Phone: (320) 300-0079
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 12
- Location: Great River School, St. Paul
- Covid-19 information: We are currently still wearing masks indoors but is optional when outside.
Green Lake Lutheran Ministries
Green Lake Lutheran Ministries is a partnership of camps and congregations sharing the life-changing love of Jesus in vibrant camp and retreat settings.
- Website
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $205 - $1,115
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 4
- Phone: (320) 796-2181
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 4 - 18
- Location: Green Lake Bible Camp, Shores of St. Andrew Bible Camp, Camp House, Spicer, New London, Brimson
Grow Through Music Camp
Our “Grow Through Music” camp offers a fun introduction to a variety of instruments. Campers will learn in a supportive small group environment with a chance to perform during our end of camp presentation.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $450
- Dates: Jul 11 - Jul 29
- Phone: (651) 224-2929
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 7
- Location: Walker West Music Academy, Saint Paul
- Covid-19 information: Given that things have been changing rapidly with the COVID-19 pandemic, please contact us with quest
Gustavus Summer Camps
Variety of sports and leadership camps. See Gustavus Website
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Sports/athletics, Baseball, Basketball, Football, Golf, Hockey, Soccer, Softball, Swimming, Tennis, Track and field, Volleyball, Religious/spiritual
- Price: $100 - $600
- Dates: Jun 1 - Aug 6
- Phone: (507) 933-6245
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day, Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 17
- Location: Gustavus Adolphus College, St.Peter
- Covid-19 information: We follow all of the CDC guidelines
Handcraft Camp
Young makers will work with paper, mosaics, nature, wood, and felt to create fun and useful objects. Children will explore the Turnblad Mansion while learning about Nordic history and culture.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $300
- Dates: Aug 22 - Aug 26
- Phone: (612) 871-4907
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 8 - 12
- Location: American Swedish Institute, Minneapolis
Hornet Track & Field Camp
This camp is designed to teach kids track & field events and give them the opportunity to participate in a real track meet.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Track and field
- Price: $145
- Dates: Jun 6 - Jun 9
- Phone: (651) 226-0901
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 5
- Location: Edina's Kuhlman Field, Edina
House of Music Summer Rock Band Camp
House of Music summer rock camps places young musicians with like-minded and skilled fellow rockers. Sign up with your buddies, your existing band or come join the band!
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Music, Performing arts
- Price: $330
- Dates: Jun 20 - Aug 18
- Phone: (612) 929-2291
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 10 - 15
- Location: House of Music, Minneapolis
- Covid-19 information: We follow the city and CDC guidance of Covid-19 protocols.
Imagine It! Design It! Make It!
Design and build a product and experience the start-to-finish. Learn how to do CAD, CAM, CNC design and operate various kinds of welding and manufacturing equipment.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $325
- Dates: Jul 11 - Jul 14
- Phone: (651) 403-4145
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 13 - 17
- Location: Saint Paul College, Saint Paul
International Music Camp
The International Music Camp Summer School of Fine Arts offers a wide array of cultural study for students and adults.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts, Music, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $600 - $705
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 2
- Phone: (701) 838-8472
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 10 - 18
- Location: International Peace Garden, Dunseith
- Covid-19 information: All of our most current COVID-19 policies can be found here: https://internationalmusiccamp.com/covid-19/
JA BizTown Summer Camps
Campers will run their own business, create exciting advertising campaigns, and experience the world of STEM in their kid-size workplace.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers, Science, technology, engineering and math, Journalism and writing
- Price: $225
- Dates: Jun 20 - Jul 29
- Phone: (651) 255-0055
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 7
- Location: Junior Achievement James R. and Patricia Hemak Experiential Learning Center, St. Paul
- Covid-19 information: Our COVID policy evolves. As of 2/18/2022, everyone is required to wear masks while in our building.
JUGHEADS Youth Juggling Company Summer Camps
JUGHEADS is an award-winning juggling and youth development company offering a wide variety of teaching styles, skills, and artistry.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $130
- Dates: Jun 6 - Jul 1
- Phone: (612) 978-9707
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 7 - 18
- Location: Emmaus Free Lutheran Church, Bloomington
Johnny Tauer's 27th Annual Championship Basketball Camp
Dr. Tauer's basketball camps provide an upbeat and fun atmosphere to learn basketball fundamentals and techniques for players of all abilities.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Basketball
- Price: $200 - $250
- Dates: Jul 5 - Aug 19
- Phone: (651) 962-5953
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 9
- Specifically for: Boys
- Location: University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul
- Covid-19 information: We will follow university, local, and state COVID protocols at the time of the camp.
Kidcreate Studio
Kidcreate Studios are art studios just for kids. Camps combine art education with an atmosphere full of fun. Campers get to explore drawing, painting, clay and more.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $160 - $180
- Dates: May 31 - Sep 1
- Phone: Kidcreate Studio- Eden Prairie 952-974-3438, Kidcreate Studio- Woodbury 651-735-0880
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 3 - 12
- Location: Kidcreate Studio- Eden Prairie, Kidcreate Studio- Woodbury, Eden Prairie, Woodbury
Kowakan Adventures
Based out of a rustic 40-acre site, KoWaKan Adventures is a Christian camp committed to giving your group a safe and memorable Boundary Waters Canoe Area wilderness adventure!
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Religious/spiritual
- Price: $479
- Dates: Jun 1 - Sep 1
- Phone: (320) 243-4544
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 12 - 18
- Location: Kowakan Adventures, Ely
- Covid-19 information: Our staff will be paying close attention to COVID-19 conditions between now and the start of summer camp. We expect updated guidance from state and national health officials and will adjust our summer COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures as needed.
Lake Poinsett Camp
In a carefully supervised Christian enviornment, campers participate in fun activities like crafts, group games, fishing, swimming, boating, sailing, tubing, campfires, and worship.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Sailing, Swimming, Religious/spiritual
- Price: $82 - $446
- Dates: Jun 10 - Aug 10
- Phone: (605) 983-5547
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - completed 12
- Location: Lake Poinsett Camp, Arlington
- Covid-19 information: The safety and well-being of our campers, staff, and volunteers is our top priority. We follow specific summer camp COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures at each of our campsites.
Leonardo's Basement Summer Workshops
Is an opportunity for girls and boys to design and build engineering, art, and technology projects to take home. Scholarships available.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $50 - $370
- Dates: Jun 13 - Sep 2
- Phone: (612) 824-4394
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 6 - 17
- Location: Leonardo's Basement, Minneapolis
- Covid-19 information: Face masks are required.
Lynch Athletic Camps
We offer basketball and tennis training. – all in a positive and fun environment!
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Basketball, Football, Tennis
- Price: $89 - $239
- Dates: Jun 13 - Sep 1
- Phone: (952) 426-2506
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 8
- Location: This camp has various locations.
MCAD Summer Youth Camps and Classes
Art and design camps and classes with topics, including drawing, painting, animation, and more!
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $144 - $400
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 12
- Phone: (612) 874-3765
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Minneapolis
- Covid-19 information: Review MCAD's up to date Covid protocols and processes at mcad.edu/covid-19.
MICC Summer Program
MICC's 2022 Summer Program helps neurodiverse young adults with autism and learning differences to develop valuable introductory independence skills.
- Website
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $1,000 - $1,250
- Dates: Jun 13 - Jun 24
- Phone: (612) 876-9409
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 16 - adult
- Location: Minnesota Independence College and Community, Richfield
- Covid-19 information: MICC will follow state, county, and business guidelines regarding masks, vaccinations, and other safety precautions at the time of the Summer Program session.
MN Developmental Basketball
Mini-camps, skills clinics, private & buddy lessons available.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Basketball
- Price: $15 - $89
- Dates: Jun 7 - Sep 2
- Phone: (952) 346-8866
- Types: Other
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
- Location: MDB Facility Bloomington, Bloomington
MUSICAL THEATER INTENSIVE I: DISNEY’S LION KING JR.
Students are instructed in ballet, tap, hip hop, vocal and acting technique, scene work, and character analysis. This is the perfect opportunity for young performers to study with top-level teaching artists, while making friends.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $295 - $725
- Dates: Jun 13 - Jun 30
- Phone: (612) 564-4123
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 8 - 14
- Location: Lundstrum Performing Arts, Minneapolis
MUSICAL THEATER INTENSIVE II: DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS
This musical intensive offers the best option in the Twin Cities for professional training paired with a thriving, friendly environment for young performers.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $925
- Dates: Jul 11 - Aug 7
- Phone: (612) 564-4123
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 13 - 18
- Location: Lundstrum Performing Arts, Minneapolis
Many Point Scout Camp
We offer traditional Scouting activities, including swimming, canoeing, rowing, orienteering, hiking, rifle and shotgun shooting and more.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $325 - $335
- Dates: Jun 26 - Aug 20
- Phone: (612) 261-2465
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 17
- Location: Many Point Scout Camp, Ponsford
- Covid-19 information: Many Point has an on-site physician and EMT and follows the current recommendations regarding COVID. The camp provides COVID testing on-site and is supported by a risk management committee and local health care facilities.
Maplewood Area Historical Society
Learn where your food comes from – explore the science of butter, ice cream, cheese and bread by making (and eating them) yourself!
- Website
- Categories: Cooking, Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, History
- Price: $190
- Dates: Jul 11 - Aug 4
- Phone: (651) 748-8645
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 3
- Location: Bruentrup Heritage Farm, Maplewood
Math Science Computer Camps and Advanced Program in Technology and Science
These camps are STEM camps that revolve around Math, Science and Computers
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $0 - $1,000
- Dates: Jun 12 - Jul 29
- Phone: (320) 308-2553
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 12
- Location: St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud
Maverick Esports Summer Camp
Enjoy a hands-on, small-group gaming experience where you can practice and learn about the world of esports from industry professionals.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers
- Price: $50 - $125
- Dates: Jun 15 - Jun 17
- Phone: (507) 389-1559
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 5 - 12
- Location: Minnesota State University, Mankato, Mankato
- Covid-19 information: Check Minnesota State University, Mankato website for the latest COVID-19 protocols and announcements on campus: https://www.mnsu.edu/coronavirus/
Minnesota Debate & Advocacy Workshop (MDAW)
Build Skills. Make Connections. Grow Your Confidence! Join us for deep learning, skill building, fun, and community this summer. Both in-person and virtual options are available.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $325 - $1,575
- Dates: Jun 20 - Jul 9
- Phone: (612) 330-1730
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 5 - 12
- Location: Augsburg University, Minneapolis
- Covid-19 information: To participate in in-person camp, all students must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or meet Augsburg University’s exemption requirements. To learn about more the definition of fully vaccinated – please see Augsburg University’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Minnesota Farmers Union Leadership Camp
Minnesota Farmers Union Leadership Camp is all about helping young people become good citizens by planting the seeds of responsibility, leadership and cooperation in an environment.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $90 - $135
- Dates: Jun 20 - Jul 29
- Phone: (651) 288-4066
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 8 - 18
- Location: Sibley State Park and Farmers Union Lake Sarah Campground, New London, MN and Erskine, MN
- Covid-19 information: We will follow up-to-date guidelines from the the American Camp Association, CDC and Minnesota Department of Health to provide a safe camp in 2022.
Minnesota Zoo Summer Camps
The Minnesota Zoo’s summer camps are entertaining, educational, and unforgettable! Campers can view live animals up close and explore the Minnesota Zoo’s award-winning exhibits!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Animals, Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $100 - $340
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 26
- Phone: (952) 431-9390
- Types: Other
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 12
- Location: Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley
Next Level Hockey
The National Sports Center provides camps offer athlete training in hockey with world-class facilities, dry-land training, field trips, and more!
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Hockey
- Price: $325 - $375
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 19
- Phone: (763) 717-3895
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 8 - 12
- Location: National Sports Center, Blaine
Ney Nature Center Summer Day Camps
Campers spend the whole day outside, exploring our nature preserve, learning through hands-on games and activities.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, History, Science, technology, engineering and math, Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $135 - $215
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 11
- Phone: (507) 357-8580
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 14
- Location: Ney Nature Center, Henderson
- Covid-19 information: Camps will be held outdoors.
Nitro-X Summer Camp
Learn about how vehicles work, build your confidence with technical skills, work in teams to develop life and employability skills and more!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $15 - $250
- Dates: Jun 11 - Aug 12
- Phone: (651) 423-8410
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 9
- Location: Minnesota State Colleges and Universities , Anoka, Rosemount, St. Cloud, Willmar, and White Bear Lake
North Star Boy' Choir Day Camp
For boys who like to sing, this camp offers crafts, group games, sports activities and a small concert at the end of the week.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $65
- Dates: Aug 15 - Aug 19
- Phone: (763) 221-9466
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 5 - 12
- Specifically for: Boys
- Location: The North Star Boys' Choir / Christ’s Community Moravian Church, Maple Grove
- Covid-19 information: Unvaccinated boys must wear a mask when inside the building.
Northern Breezes Youth and Teen Sailing Camp
Focus is on introduction to sailing and sail training growth.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Sailing
- Price: $179 - $349
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 19
- Phone: (763) 542-9707
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 7 - 18
- Location: French Park, Medicine Lake, Plymouth
- Covid-19 information: We follow local Covid-19 requirements.
Northern Pines Camp
In a carefully supervised Christian environment, campers participate in fun activities like archery, crafts, group games, hiking, swimming, boating, campfires, worship, and exploring the beautiful forests and lakeshore.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Fishing, Swimming, Religious/spiritual, Special needs, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $199 - $495
- Dates: Jun 10 - Aug 10
- Phone: (218) 732-4713
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: Northern Pines Camp, Park Rapids
- Covid-19 information: The safety and well-being of our campers, staff, and volunteers is our top priority. We follow specific summer camp COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures at each of our campsites.
Orono Community Education
Morning, afternoon, and some full-day camps available in a variety of topic areas!
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $99 - $215
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 25
- Phone: (952) 449-8350
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 9
- Location: Orono Public Schools, Long Lake
Pippi Day Camp
Through storytelling, cooking, art, and imaginative play, children will explore the Turnblad Mansion while learning about Nordic history and culture.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $60
- Dates: Aug 16 - Aug 16
- Phone: (612) 871-4907
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 10
- Location: American Swedish Institute, Minneapolis
Prairie River Camp
A transformational environment for young people through authentic relationships, shared experiences, outdoor challenges, and times of solitude that draw students to the heart of God.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts, Visual and studio arts, Sports/athletics, Horseback riding, Rock climbing, Religious/spiritual, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $300 - $400
- Dates: Jun 16 - Aug 6
- Phone: (507) 653-4700
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 18
- Location: Bricelyn, MN, Bricelyn
- Covid-19 information: We follow the State of MN Dept. of Health guidelines.
Roseville Parks and Recreation Summer Offerings
Roseville Parks and Recreation offers a variety of youth camp opportunities throughout the summer for all ages! From full day or half day, sports, theater, art, tech, and more!
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts, Sports/athletics, Baseball, Basketball, Football, Golf, Skateboarding, Soccer, Tennis, Track and field, Volleyball
- Price: $9 - $1,740
- Dates: Jun 20 - Sep 1
- Phone: (651) 792-7006
- Types: Half day, Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 1 - 18
- Location: Roseville, Minnesota, Roseville
SPCM Summer Music Camp
The SPCM Summer Music Camp offers children the opportunity to explore their musical knowledge and ability through classes, creative play, and presentations by renowned professionals.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Music, Performing arts
- Price: $550 - $575
- Dates: Jul 11 - Jul 22
- Phone: (651) 224-2205
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 7
- Location: The Saint Paul Conservatory of Music, Saint Paul
- Covid-19 information: At this time, SPCM’s Summer Music Camp is scheduled to operate as planned, with appropriate public health measures. SPCM is carefully monitoring the situation and will follow the guidance of public health officials. If the camp is cancelled due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), SPCM will refund all tuition.
STEM Meets Ag, Food, and Natural Resources Academy: Explore STEM Academy: Explore Engineering Academy
The 2022 Summer STEM Academies will focus on the Theme: Clean Air, Clean Water, Clean Earth. The academies include hands-on sessions, faculty and industry presenters, local tours, and a Shark-Tank student presentation.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $200 - $250
- Dates: Jun 27 - Jul 29
- Phone: (507) 389-1257
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 9
- Location: Minnesota State University, Mankato, Mankato
Saint Paul College Scrubs Camp
Come and learn all about healthcare careers through fun, hands-on activities.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $400
- Dates: Jul 25 - Jul 28
- Phone: (651) 403-4145
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12
- Location: Saint Paul College, Saint Paul
Saint Paul Parks and Recreation Summer Camps
A variety classes offered in art, science, sports, fitness, dance, robotics, kayaking, swimming, film, computers, cooking, theatre, nature and more!
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Special needs, Animals, Cooking, Arts, Music, Performing arts, Visual and studio arts, Fishing, Football, Golf, Soccer, Skateboarding, Lacrosse, Basketball, Baseball, Cheerleading, Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Sailing, Softball, Tennis, Volleyball, Hockey, Swimming, Track and field, Strength and conditioning
- Price: $0 - $275
- Dates: Jun 13 - Sep 2
- Phone: (651) 266-6400
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 1 - adult
- Location: This camp has various locations.
- Covid-19 information: Saint Paul Parks and Recreation activities will adhere to the CDC and MN Department of Health guidance on COVID-19.
Saint Thomas Academy Summer Camps
We offer camper the opportunity to improve their athletic skills in several sports, pursue academic enrichment and explore interests such as gaming, outdoor adventures, coding and LEGO stop motion filming.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $40 - $175
- Dates: Jun 6 - Aug 4
- Phone: (651) 454-4570
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 8
- Location: Saint Thomas Academy, Mendota Heights
School-Age Summer Camp
This unique Spanish immersion program is the perfect opportunity to combine recreation and educational activities for local school-age children.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $172 - $235
- Dates: Jun 13 - Sep 2
- Phone: (763) 416-3992
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 6
- Location: Casa de Corazón, Maple Grove
- Covid-19 information: Mandatory vaccination for teachers Mandatory testing for exposures Mandatory quarantines for positive cases Daily wellness and temperature checks Face shields and face masks Frequent handwashing Deep cleaning
Scrubs Camp
Scrubs Camp is a fun way to learn about the growing field of healthcare, make new friends, and experience college life!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $300
- Dates: Jun 27 - Jun 30
- Phone: (218) 477-2579
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 10 - 12
- Location: MSUM-Moorhead, Moorhead
Seek to Learn Academy
Students get the full “college experience” by staying in the dorms at the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College during the Academy. Students will also participate in teambuilding activities, Ojibwe Language classes, and more!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers, Language and culture, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $0
- Dates: Jun 7 - Jun 9
- Phone: (218) 879-0871
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12
- Location: Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College , Cloquet
- Covid-19 information: Spots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.
Shell Lake Arts Center
Campers will spend their day learning music performance, production, painting, photography and more and during the evenings on the Shell Lake beach having fun with friends.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Music, Performing arts
- Price: $350 - $750
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 5
- Phone: (715) 468-2414
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - completed 12
- Location: Shell Lake, Shell Lake
Songs of Hope
More than just a performing arts camp, Songs of Hope™ offers participants a unique opportunity to live in community with kids from other countries and cultures while learning and performing music from many countries.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Music, Performing arts
- Price: $1,000 - $3,950
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 2
- Phone: (651) 225-4179
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 9 - 17
- Location: University of Saint Thomas, Saint Paul
- Covid-19 information: All participants must be fully vaccinated, including a booster shot.
Southeast Explorers Camp
Discover what you can do with a degree in Career and Technical Education and the adventures that await in Southeastern Minnesota!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Business and careers
- Price: $0
- Dates: Jun 13 - Jun 17
- Phone: (877) 853-8324
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12
- Location: Minnesota State College Southeast, Winona
St. Cloud Scrubs Camp
Scrubs Camp offers students the opportunity to get excited about the healthcare industry by interacting directly with many working professionals in the field.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $280
- Dates: Jul 26 - Jul 28
- Phone: (507) 429-6652
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 7 - 12
- Location: St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud
- Covid-19 information: Scrubs Camp will follow all Covid-19 protocols in place at the time of camp.
Steve and Kate's Minneapolis
At Steve & Kate’s, campers choose from a variety of activities in real-time. Kids learn to trust their own judgment, and tackle the challenges of an ever-changing world with creativity and confidence.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Cooking, Arts, Music, Performing arts, Visual and studio arts, Special needs
- Price: $99
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 12
- Phone: (612) 405-8478
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 4 - 13
- Location: Minneapolis College, Minneapolis
- Covid-19 information: All staff at camp will be vaccinated and wearing masks. Campers will be required to wear masks when they are indoors and/or unable to physically distance from other campers.
Storm Mountain Center
In a carefully supervised Christian environment, campers participate in fun activities like hiking, exploring our goldmine, swimming, archery, rock climbing, off-site trips, group games, crafts, campfires, worship, and more.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Rock climbing, Swimming, Religious/spiritual
- Price: $178 - $446
- Dates: Jun 5 - Aug 15
- Phone: (605) 343-4391
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades K - completed 12
- Location: Storm Mountain Center, Rapid City
- Covid-19 information: Our staff will be paying close attention to COVID-19 conditions between now and the start of summer camp. We expect updated guidance from state and national health officials and will adjust our summer COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures as needed.
Summer Adventure Camp
Explore our world of swords, sorcery, bows, catapults and legendary beasts! Build your own arms and armor, culture and histories! Defend your lands from monsters and enemy Houses!
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $438
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 26
- Phone: (612) 532-6764
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 8 - 16
- Location: Adventures in Cardboard, Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Bloomington, Eagan, Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Arden Hills
Summer Engineering and Manufacturing (SEaM) Camp
The Summer Engineering and Manufacturing (SEaM) Camp gives students the opportunity to build "battlebots" and compete against one another.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $200
- Dates: Jul 11 - Jul 15
- Phone: (218) 894-5138
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 12
- Location: Central Lakes College - Staples campus, Staples
Summer Jazz Intensive
The Summer Jazz Intensive program offers a comprehensive experience for beginner to advanced youth musicians to hone their performing skills.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Music, Performing arts
- Price: $525
- Dates: Aug 1 - Aug 5
- Phone: (651) 224-2929
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 12
- Location: Walker West Music Academy, Saint Paul
Swedish Language Camp – Level 1
Campers will expand their Swedish skills through storytelling, cooking, art, and imaginative play, Children will also explore the Turnblad Mansion while learning about Nordic history and culture.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $60
- Dates: Jun 14 - Jun 14
- Phone: (612) 871-4907
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 10
- Location: American Swedish Institute, Minneapolis
TAGS Gymnastics Camps
Kids will practice skills while developing strength, flexibility, and coordination in a safe, positive atmosphere!
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $149 - $499
- Dates: May 31 - Aug 25
- Phone: (952) 920-5342
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 3 - 17
- Location: TAGS Gymnastics, Eden Prairie & Apple Valley
Tanadoona
We offer classic summer camp activities like swimming, archery, art & crafts, high ropes, rock climbing, and more.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $330 - $795
- Dates: Jun 12 - Sep 2
- Phone: (612) 235-7284
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 5 - 17
- Location: Tanadoona, Excelsior
- Covid-19 information: As always, the health and safety of our camp community is top priority. We closely monitor and follow guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and MN Department of Health. Additionally, we are actively collaborating with Camp Fire National, American Camp Association, and camp and medical professionals to plan and train for safe programs. By using safety protocols, we can bring much of our classic camp experience back to Tanadoona this year. More information at tanadoona.org/parent-resources
Tennis and Life Camps at Gustavus Adolphus College
To us you are more than a tennis player. Yes, we refine your strokes, emphasize strategy, and provide action-oriented drills.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Tennis
- Price: $635
- Dates: Jun 6 - Aug 7
- Phone: (507) 933-8805
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 18
- Location: Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter
- Covid-19 information: ***TLC will follow guidelines from public health authorities and Gustavus COVID-19 safety protocols for all 2022 summer camps.
The Loft's Young Writers' Program
The Loft's Young Writers' Program offers creative writing classes taught by professional and award-winning writers. All abilities, interests, and genres welcome!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Journalism and writing
- Price: $175 - $575
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 19
- Phone: (612) 215-2575
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
- Location: Open Book, Minneapolis
- Covid-19 information: Vaccination will be required for all students 12 years of age and older. Masks will be encouraged, but not required. Vaccination will not be required for children 6-11, but masks will be required.
The Phipps Summer Arts Camp
Partial-day and full-day week-long classes are available in dance, theater and visual arts.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $32 - $199
- Dates: Jun 27 - Aug 12
- Phone: (715) 386-2305
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 3 - 18
- Location: The Phipps Center for the Arts, Hudson
- Covid-19 information: We will follow current Covid-19 guidelines, which will be posted on our website, www.ThePhipps.org.
University of Minnesota Recreation & Wellness Youth Programs
Choose specialty camps from a variety of topics. Camps sessions include unique experiential learning opportunities, rock climbing, swimming, themes & projects, arts & crafts, and recreational games.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Arts, Visual and studio arts, Sports/athletics, Rock climbing, Soccer, Strength and conditioning, Tennis, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $289 - $389
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 26
- Phone: (612) 625-2242
- Types: Full day, Extended day
- Ages: 6 - 16
- Location: University of Minnesota - St Paul Gym, St Paul
Video Game Design Camp
Students will work with multiple programming platforms to design three different video games during this workshop. Students will also learn the basics of computer coding.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $325
- Dates: Jun 20 - Jun 23
- Phone: (651) 403-4145
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12
- Location: Saint Paul College, Saint Paul
Viking Day Camp
Learn about Viking mythology, forge your own weapons, and discover the mystery of runestones!
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture
- Price: $60
- Dates: Aug 18 - Aug 18
- Phone: (612) 871-4907
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 10
- Location: American Swedish Institute, Minneapolis
WSU Scrubs Camp
If you're interested in working in the healthcare field someday, Scrubs Camp is for you! Students get to interact directly with many working professionals in the field and through field trips that offer the opportunity to experience what it would be like to work in a particular career field.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $450
- Dates: Jun 26 - Jun 30
- Phone: (507) 535-2510
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12
- Location: Winona State University, Winona
- Covid-19 information: Scrubs Camp will follow all Covid-19 requirements in place at the time of camp.
Wargo Nature Center
Explore your world! All of our camps are hands-on and activity-driven, whether it's searching for subterranean species, splashing through a local lake or challenging your friends
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $100 - $170
- Dates: Jun 20 - Aug 26
- Phone: (763) 324-3350
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 9
- Location: Wargo Nature Center - Anoka County Parks, Hugo, Coon Rapids, Andover
- Covid-19 information: We will be following MDH/CDC and Anoka County covid guidelines and most camps will be outside based.
Wesley Acres Camp
In a carefully supervised Christian environment, campers participate in fun activities like archery, crafts, group games, swimming in our pool, boating, campfires, worship, and more!
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Swimming, Special needs, Religious/spiritual
- Price: $178 - $446
- Dates: Jun 3 - Aug 3
- Phone: (701) 733-2413
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades K - completed 12
- Location: Wesley Acres Camp, Dazey
- Covid-19 information: Our staff will be paying close attention to COVID-19 conditions between now and the start of summer camp. We expect updated guidance from state and national health officials and will adjust our summer COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures as needed.
Westminster Camp Ajawah
At Camp Ajawah, we emphasize active and personal interaction by removing needless distractions like television, computers, and cell phones from our camp lifestyle.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Swimming, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $375 - $625
- Dates: Jun 19 - Aug 12
- Phone: (651) 462-5720
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 6 - 15
- Location: Camp Ajawah, Wyoming
- Covid-19 information: Strongly suggest vaccination. See website for details
Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center
In addition to our traditional camps programs, high school students can earn school credit by taking courses on Freshwater Ecology and Wilderness Ethics.
- Website
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $220 - $2,255
- Dates: Jul 5 - Aug 20
- Phone: (218) 353-7414
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Location: Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center, Finland
- Covid-19 information: Not at this time
YMCA Camp Pepin
From climbing to sailing to teen leadership, Camp Pepin offers a variety of camps and activities. With a dedicated staff, we empower campers to try new skills and challenge themselves in new ways.
- Website
- Categories:
- Price: $205 - $1,450
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 12
- Phone: (651) 800-9316
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 4 - 17
- Location: YMCA Camp Pepin, Stockholm
- Covid-19 information: We follow the most current guidelines issued by the ACA (American Camp Association).
YWCA Summer Camp
Kids will explore art, music and science while celebrating cultures and traditions from Africa to the United Kingdom.
- Website
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Lacrosse
- Price: $171 - $360
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 31
- Phone: (612) 215-4189
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 6
- Specifically for: Girls
- Location: YWCA Minneapolis , Minneapolis
Young Artist Piano Camp
Pianistic immersion is achieved through daily Musicianship Class, Studio Class, Forum, and special events such as a Master Class and Concert by our Guest Artist, Tatiana Roitman-Mann.
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Music, Performing arts
- Price: $995 - $1,195
- Dates: Jul 24 - Jul 30
- Phone: (320) 255-0318
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 8 - 18
- Location: St. Cloud State University, St Cloud
- Covid-19 information: We will follow the current best practices as suggested by the CDC and required by SCSU campus.
Youth Performance Company Summer Camp
Opportunities for beginning and advanced students. Topics include acting, musical theatre, improv, and more!
- Website
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $140 - $300
- Dates: Jun 13 - Sep 2
- Phone: (612) 623-9180
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - completed 12
- Location: Youth Performance Company, St Paul
- Covid-19 information: Masks required. Daily covid screenings.