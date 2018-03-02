If you're interested in working in the healthcare field someday, Scrubs Camp is for you! Students get to interact directly with many working professionals in the field and through field trips that offer the opportunity to experience what it would be like to work in a particular career field.

Website

Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math

Price: $450

Dates: Jun 26 - Jun 30

Phone: (507) 535-2510

Types: Overnight

Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12

Location: Winona State University, Winona

Covid-19 information: Scrubs Camp will follow all Covid-19 requirements in place at the time of camp.