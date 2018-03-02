2021 Minnesota Summer Camp Guide
Kids can learn how to program robots, play chess, speak Chinese or dance hip-hop style, among other enrichment options.
Due to COVID-19 some camps may be postponed, canceled or hosted virtually. Please see their website for further information.
Camp Omega
Summer Fun that Changes Lives! At Camp Omega on Horseshoe Lake, campers young and old get to experience faith-filled outdoor activities that engage and excite.
- Website: https://campomega.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Horseback riding, Religious/spiritual, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $110 - $555
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 13
- Phone: (507) 685-4266
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 1 - adult
- Location: 15 miles west of Faribault, Waterville
1900's Apprentice Camp
Campers can live life through a 1900’s child by learning in a one room school, doing chores in the family home, dressing in old-fashioned clothes, practicing a trade and visiting village buildings. Children will experience life in 1900 as a new immigrant to the area. Always fun are the vintage games to play and hands-on activities to do. Each day is different, but builds on knowledge and activities from the previous day.
- Website: dakotacity.org
- Categories: Academic, History
- Price: $35 - $150
- Dates: Jun 14 - Jul 15
- Phone: (651) 460-8387
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 16
- Location: Dakota City Heritage Village , Farmington MN
AKA All Sports Summer Camp
The AKA All Sports Summer Camp features a new sport and field trip every week throughout the summer. Each week-long day camp features skill building on the featured sport combined with plenty of games and free play. The All Sports Camp focuses on building confidence while developing teamwork and sportsmanship, but most of all - fun! Every week includes an ultimate field trip around the Twin Cities. All skill levels are welcome. Choose any number of weeks up to the full summer!
- Website: akasport.org
- Categories:
- Price: $225 - $250
- Dates: Jun 7 - Sep 3
- Phone: (651) 447-2454
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades K - 9
- Location: National Sports Center, Blaine; Centennial High School, Circle Pines; Hopkins Pavilion, Hopkins; Adrenaline Sports Center, Ramsey, Blaine, Circle Pines, Hopkins, Ramsey
ARTISTRY SUMMER ART CAMPS
Join Artistry for a summer full of creative fun! Choose from more than 40 amazing arts camps that will get students’ creativity flowing in a fun, safe, supportive environment. Artistry camps offer young artists the chance to spend either a half day or full day with skilled artist instructors at the beautiful Bloomington Center for the Arts. The art forms available to kids and teens include pottery, glass, drawing, painting, mixed media, fiber, and more through unique lessons and fun activities.
- Website: artistrymn.org/summer-camps
- Categories: Arts, General arts, Performing arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $145 - $185
- Dates: Jun 7 - Aug 6
- Phone: (952) 563-8575
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 9
- Location: Artistry at the Bloomington Center for the Arts, Bloomington
Angelica Cantanti Youth Choirs Music Camps
For girls and boys that like to sing! We'll explore our voices and build our skills. No audition necessary. Variety of offerings for Grades K - 12.
- Website: angelicacantanti.org
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $60 - $225
- Dates: Jun 6 - Aug 20
- Phone: (952) 563-8572
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - completed 12
- Location: Normandale Lake Bandshell, Bloomington
Born to Design: Virtual Interior Design Summer Camp
Immerse yourself in the world of interior design during a four-day, virtual summer camp this June. Born to Design introduces students to the interior design profession through project-based learning. Study color, materials, architectural drawing, and digital media while working with established, professional designers and instructors in an online format. Students will complete a design project that encompasses all phases of the design process. Class sessions will run from 9-10 a.m. & 1-2 p.m. daily with open hours for individual meetings and project support in between. The camp fee includes project supplies and the use of a laptop can be arrange upon request. Registration deadline: May 24, 2021
- Website: dunwoody.edu/summercamp
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $175
- Dates: Jun 14 - Jun 17
- Phone: (612) 381-8157
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 9 - 12
- Location: Virtual: Hosted by Dunwoody College of Technology, Virtual
Brio Children's Music Camp, Show Choir Camp, Piano Institute
Blending high quality instruction from experienced faculty with the fun of shared music making, we have camps for all ages and ability levels that will spark your music loving enthusiasm.
- Website: unwsp.edu/resources/academy-of-music/summer-music-camps
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $100 - $375
- Dates: Jun 14 - Jul 31
- Phone: (651) 631-5108
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 4 - 18
- Location: University of Northwestern - St. Paul , St. Paul
Camp Ajawah
Since 1922, Camp Ajawah has provided an unforgettable experience. Children from Minnesota and around the world spend time developing leadership skills, meeting new people and connecting to a special place. Ajawah remains committed to a rustic camping experience. Set in 57 forested, lakeside acres, Ajawah has summer overnight camping programs for girls and boys who have completed 1st-9th grade. Ajawah Campers participate in many activities that encourage the growth of whole and happy people.
- Website: ajawah.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $350
- Dates: Jun 20 - Aug 13
- Phone: (651) 462-5720
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 10
- Location: Linwood Lake, Wyoming, MN
Camp Connections
AM Mini Social Skills Lesson, STEM Hands-On-Lab, Therapeutic Art, Recess & Lunch, PM Field Trip
- Website: wmlc.biz
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $95 - $6,800
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 20
- Phone: (952) 474-0227
- Types: Overnight, Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - adult
- Location: West Metro Learning Connections Inc., Excelsior, MN, Excelsior
Camp DC - Discovery Club School-Age Childcare
During the summer, quality childcare continues at select sites in Saint Paul Public Schools. Theme days and weeks are available on our website. Apply for the site most convenient for your family. Parents/guardians must pick up and drop off their child(ren) at Discovery Club; transportation is not available. The fee is $42 per day per child, which includes breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snack. Hours of care are 6:30am-6:00pm at all 3 sites. Discovery Club will be closed and no child care will be available on July 5th, 2021. A non-refundable $30 registration fee per child is collected when the contract request is processed. Additional days can be added to existing schedules as drop-in days at a later date. Drop-in days can be requested beginning May 3rd, 2021 at 9:00am for students with summer contracts. Drop in days are accepted provided space is available. The fee for drop in days is $50/day. Drop-in only contracts are not available.
- Website: spps.org/DISCOVERYCLUB
- Categories:
- Price: $168 - $218
- Dates: Jun 17 - Aug 27
- Phone: (651) 632-3793
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades K - 6
- Location: 3 locations in St. Paul Public Schools - Horace Mann, Randolph Heights, Rondo, Saint Paul
Camp Esquagama
At Camp Esquagama we believe one week can change a child’s world. Kids who come to camp create lasting friendships, build self-confidence, develop lifelong skills, and most importantly have fun just being a kid! This year is more important than ever giving kids time to be kids and a chance to get away to the great outdoors. Our campers will enjoy a wide variety of activities this summer as they leave the screen at home. Join us in welcoming back all the smiles an laughter for some Fun in '21!
- Website: campesquagama.com
- Categories:
- Price: $425
- Dates: Invalid DateTime - Invalid DateTime
- Phone: (218) 865-6589
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 17
- Location: Camp Esquagama, Gilbert
Camp Innovation
During The Bakken Museum's summer camps, students learn to plan, design, and build their very own innovations. Using real tools in our makerspace and expertise from Bakken educators, if students can think it, they can make it! Each session runs for one week, Monday through Friday. Programs have been adapted to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. Camps available for students entering grades 2-9.
- Website: thebakken.org/summer-camp
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $225 - $400
- Dates: Jun 14 - Sep 3
- Phone: (612) 926-3878
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 9
- Location: The Bakken Museum, Minneapolis
Camp Nathanael
Many outdoor skills & activities. Adventure trips for older campers. Bible Exploration & campfires.
- Website: campnathanael.com
- Categories: Religious/spiritual, Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $175 - $375
- Dates: Jun 27 - Aug 11
- Phone: (888) 869-4334
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Specifically for: Boys
- Location: Camp Nathanael, Hinckley
Camp Shamineau
Camp Shamineau is a year-round youth camp, located on the shores of Lake Shamineau just South of Motley, MN. During the summer, we offer youth camps, family camps, horse trips and adventure trips. Year round we offer weekend youth camps, parent & child weekends and facility rental for groups. Many activities are available including low and high ropes courses, indoor climbing wall, horseback riding, and hayrides. Visit us online at www.shamineau.org or call 218.575.2240.
- Website: shamineau.org
- Categories:
- Price: $125 - $515
- Dates: Jun 20 - Aug 20
- Phone: (218) 575-2240
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - completed 12
- Location: Camp Shamineau, motley
Camp Wapo
For over 70 years, Camp Wapo has been a place of grace for campers to be challenged and inspired to grow in their relationship with God. The facilities include two large retreat centers, a dining facility and several cabins to house campers while they are at camp. Popular activities at Wapo are swimming, arts and crafts, GaGa, 9-square, and large group games. The most common things you will hear at Camp Wapo are laughter, singing, and kids running and shouting while playing field games.
- Website: lakewapo.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $495
- Dates: Jun 20 - Aug 20
- Phone: (715) 268-8434
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - completed 12
- Location: Lake Wapogasset Lutheran Bible Camp, Amery
Camp Young Judaea Midwest
Located in Central Wisconsin, CYJ Midwest has provided a Jewish camp experience for children in grades 2-9 for over 50 years. Our beautiful 80 acre lakefront property offers the opportunity to explore, take on new challenges and make friendships that last a lifetime. We offer an elective based camp program featuring water skiing & tubing, archery, a high ropes course, arts, soccer, sailing, nature, drama, basketball, digital media, a maker’s space, field trips, a zip line and much more.
- Website: cyjmid.org
- Categories: Academic, Language and culture, Science, technology, engineering and math, Arts, General arts, Sports/athletics, Rock climbing, Swimming, Tennis, Religious/spiritual, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $2,750 - $9,000
- Dates: Jun 15 - Aug 9
- Phone: (224) 235-4665
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 11
- Location: Camp Young Judaea Midwest, Waupaca
ChanDT Musical Theatre Camp
Since 1993, more than 13,000 kids and teens have learned about the magic of musical theatre as only Chanhassen Dinner Theatres can do it! Students are given opportunities to explore a wide spectrum of musical theatre components including voice, movement, costumes, scenery, stage combat and more!
- Website: chanhassendt.com/camp
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $225 - $450
- Dates: Jul 5 - Aug 13
- Phone: (952) 934-1525
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 8 - 18
- Location: Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Chanhassen
Children's Theatre Company
As the nation's largest and most acclaimed theatre for multigenerational audiences and leaders in theatre education, Children’s Theatre Company creates extraordinary theatre experiences that educate, challenge, and inspire young people by unleashing the power of curiosity, empathy, and imagination. In-person summer camps offer full-day programming filled with creative engagement and artistic exploration for students entering Grades K – 12. CTC's Virtual Academy online programs can be joined from wherever you are and enable collaboration among young people around the country. CTC's expert teaching artists are excited to explore creative drama, storytelling, performance, writing, dance, music, and more! Whether you join us at the theatre, in the community, or on your screen, we can't wait to connect, create, and celebrate all summer long!
- Website: childrenstheatre.org/camps
- Categories: Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $200 - $450
- Dates: Jun 7 - Aug 20
- Phone: (612) 874-0400
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades K - 12
- Location: Children's Theatre Company, Minneapolis
Clearwater Forest
Camp is rich in a variety of activities: mountain biking; ropes course; boating; engaging worship, and connection building with a focus on living in Christian community.
- Website: clearwaterforest.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $330 - $810
- Dates: Jun 20 - Aug 7
- Phone: (218) 678-2325
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - completed 12
- Location: Clearwater Forest, Deerwood
Code Ninjas STEM Techluar Camps
Week-long STEAM In-Center & Virtual Camps like Minecraft Modding, Roblox Developer, Adventures in 3D Printing, Scratch Arcade, MicroBIt Magic, Meowbit Arcade, Building the Beat, Become a YouTuber! And Jr camps like Scratch Jr Arcade, Jr Maker Microcontrollers, and Jr Maker Bootcamp. Kids come for the FUN but the STEM skills stay with them for life! AM/PM Full Day Early Drop/Late Pickup & Lunch options available. CAMPS DO FILL QUICKLY! Voted #1 BEST SUMMER CAMPS Sun Readers Choice Awards!
- Website: codeninjas.com/mn-edina/camps
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $99 - $219
- Dates: Jun 7 - Sep 3
- Phone: (612) 345-7836
- Types: Half day, Overnight, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 15
- Location: Southdale Square, Edina/Richfield
Covenant Park Bible Camp
Covenant Park is a place where friend meets friend and both meet God. Our close knit community, lots of activity options and focus on new steps of faith make every camp experience a memorable one! Our staff are trained to make the camp environment safe, fun and Christ-centered. Each camp is packed with activities like chapel, field and group games, climbing tower and zipline, tons of fun water activities, crafts, and more.
- Website: covenantpark.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual, Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $188 - $354
- Dates: Jun 27 - Aug 13
- Phone: (218) 389-6398
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
- Location: Mahtowa, MN, Mahtowa
EXploring Interests in Technology and Engineering Camp (EX.I.T.E.)
Conduct fun experiments, work with industry professionals, and discover how much fun science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) can be at the free 5-day EX.I.T.E. Camp for middle school girls with disabilities.
- Website: pacer.org/students/exite.asp
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $0
- Dates: Jul 26 - Aug 5
- Phone: (952) 838-9000
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 6 - 9
- Specifically for: Girls
- Location: PACER Center, Bloomington
Edina Art Camps
Have fun and develop your skills using a variety of tools and methods. A different theme each week! Examples include The Art of Stories, Acrylic Painting, and Fiber Arts for Kids. Be inspired by famous artists and the movements they worked within. We will be outside when weather and activities permit. We create a welcoming, inclusive environment to help young people explore their talents.
- Website: edinamn.maxgalaxy.net
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $176 - $220
- Dates: Jun 1 - Aug 20
- Phone: (952) 903-5782
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 6 - 11
- Location: City of Edina Parks, Edina
Edina Historical Society
Spend your days at Historic Cahill School and Minnehaha Grange just like a pioneer child circa the 1880's. Activities include: playing games, cooking, gardening, doing crafts and chores, hearing stories, preparing a traditional tea party, putting on a play or a barn dance. doing lessons in a one room schoolhouse and creating an old fashioned homestead. Homestead Camp, Tea and Manners and Pastimes of Times Past offered. Ages 6-12
- Website: edinahistoricalsociety.org/summer-day-camp.html
- Categories: Academic, History
- Price: $195 - $315
- Dates: Jun 7 - Aug 19
- Phone: (612) 928-4577
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 12
- Location: Historic Cahill School and Minnehaha Grange hall, Edina
Everbrook Academy - Camp Everbrook
It’s full STEAM ahead to fun, excitement, and adventure at Camp Everbrook. Enjoy weekly themed experiences (exploring interesting subjects such as science, art, animals, history, fitness, and games), engaging activities, fun projects, and healthy meals and snacks. Plus, campers get a brand-new T-shirt, baseball cap, and backpack for all their summer adventures! Experience a unique 21st century summer at Everbrook Academy in Savage. Check out EverbrookAcademy.com today to learn more and enroll.
- Website: everbrookacademy.com/our-schools/4816-savage-mn
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $194 - $284
- Dates: Jun 1 - Sep 3
- Phone: (866) 222-0269
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 2 - 12
- Location: Everbrook Academy of Savage, Savage
Everbrook Academy - Camp Everbrook
It’s full STEAM ahead to fun, excitement, and adventure at Camp Everbrook. Enjoy weekly themed experiences (exploring interesting subjects such as science, art, animals, history, fitness, and games), engaging activities, fun projects, and healthy meals and snacks. Plus, campers get a brand-new T-shirt, baseball cap, and backpack for all their summer adventures! Experience a unique 21st century summer at Everbrook Academy in Woodbury. Check out EverbrookAcademy.com today to learn more and enroll.
- Website: everbrookacademy.com/our-schools/woodbury-mn-4601
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $254 - $344
- Dates: Jun 1 - Sep 3
- Phone: (866) 222-0269
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 2 - 12
- Location: Everbrook Academy of Woodbury, Woodbury
FCA Northland Sports Camp
FCA Camp provides the ideal atmosphere to grow as an athlete in all three dimensions: Physical (Skills), Emotional (Motivation), Spiritual (Why We Play) Outstanding instructional skill development and intense competition prepare the camper for future athletic competition. Athletes choose one sport to train in all week: Sports: Boys Baseball, Boys/Girls Basketball, Football, Boys/Girls Soccer, Volleyball, Boys/Girls Cross Country, and Boys/Girls Tennis More info at minnesotafca.org/sportscamp
- Website: minnesotafca.org/sportscamp
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Baseball, Basketball, Football, Soccer, Volleyball, Tennis, Track and field, Religious/spiritual
- Price: $385 - $410
- Dates: Jun 30 - Jul 3
- Phone: (612) 866-4914
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 7 - 12
- Location: University of Northwestern, St. Paul, Roseville
Farm To Table Camp
The Maplewood Area Historical Society welcomes campers entering grades 1-3 (Aug 2-5) and grades 4-6 (Aug 9-12) to ADVENTURES in agricultural history and contemporary agriculture. Learn where your food comes from--explore the science of butter, ice cream, cheese and bread by making and eating your products! This four-day camp also gives campers the opportunity to play old-time games like townball (a perennial favorite!) and to have fun with arts and crafts. Activities at Bruentrup Heritage Farm.
- Website: MaplewoodHistoricalSociety.org
- Categories: Cooking
- Price: $160
- Dates: Aug 2 - Aug 12
- Phone: (651) 748-8645
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 6
- Location: Bruentrup Heritage Farm, Maplewood
FilmNorth Photo, Video, and Animation Summer Camps
FilmNorth offers weeklong film, photography, and animation camps for youth ages 10-17 looking for exciting and creative programs, all from home. Camps are three hours long and run Monday - Friday. Both morning and afternoon camps are available. A limited number of scholarships are available to cover camp tuition for students from low-income households that qualify for free and reduced-price lunch under the National School Lunch Program.
- Website: filmnorth.org
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $175
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 13
- Phone: (651) 644-1912
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 10 - 17
- Location: FilmNorth, Saint Paul
Flying Colors Trapeze
Flying Trapeze & Circus Arts Adventure Camps empower and inspire kids, teens and adults and create a lifetime of memories. 10 acre camp on pristine Big Marine Lake- easy, scenic 35 min drive from Cities. Includes beach time and Friday showcase. Also Equestrian Trick Riding camps and Wake surfing and Water Sports Camps. No experience necessary - our professional coaches meet each student at their level and support them to succeed in our safe outdoor environment! Girl Scout Partner. 13th yr.
- Website: flyingcolorstrapeze.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Horseback riding, Swimming, Arts, Performing arts
- Price: $260 - $700
- Dates: Jun 7 - Aug 27
- Phone: (651) 321-3013
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 7 - 18
- Location: Flying Colors Trapeze, Marine On Saint Croix
Fox Sport Horses Riding Camp
Learn to ride and take care of horses. Enjoy summer life on a farm. No previous experience with horses is necessary. Close to Northfield, I-35, and the twin cities. Ages 7+
- Website: vixenhollow.org/calendar
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Horseback riding
- Price: $400
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 26
- Phone: (612) 405-3350
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 7 - 17
- Location: Vixen Hollow Farm, Northfield
Green Lake Lutheran Ministries
Located along beautiful shores of Minnesota lakes, Green Lake Lutheran Ministries is a partnership of camps and congregations sharing the life-changing love of Jesus through vibrant settings in community and creation.
- Website: gllm.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $130 - $1,330
- Dates: Jun 20 - Aug 6
- Phone: (320) 796-2191
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades K - completed 12
- Location: Green Lake Bible Camp, Shores of St. Andrew Bible Camp, Camp House, Spicer, New London, Brimson
Groves Academy Summer Programs
Groves Summer Programs offer a fun and transformative experience designed to help your student find confidence and success. Join our summer community for in-person, expert, individualized instruction. We’ll help your student catch up and prepare for the upcoming academic year, giving them the tools needed for a great start at school in the fall. Our summer programs are designed specifically for students entering grades 2-11 with dyslexia, ADHD, and other language-based learning challenges.
- Website: grovesacademy.org/learning-center/summer-programs
- Categories: Academic, General academic, Special needs
- Price: $160 - $2,550
- Dates: Invalid DateTime - Invalid DateTime
- Phone: (952) 920-6377
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - 11
- Location: Groves Academy, Minneapolis
Hope Shores Bible Camp
Youth camps are week-long camps for students who have completed grades 2 – 12. From Penguins in the morning to Vespers at night, your days will be filled with fun, and laughter, good food and great friendships. Campers will learn about faith in God through counselors, meaningful talks, activities, and worship.
- Website: hope-shores.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $360
- Dates: Jun 20 - Aug 6
- Phone: (952) 688-1021
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - completed 12
- Location: Hope Shores Bible Camp, Eden Valley
House of Music Summer Rock Band Camp
The House of Music offers a half day rock band camp where kids are placed in bands, learn and rehearse songs, do a photo shoot and perform for friends and family at the end of the camp week. Space is limited as we spread out for Covid restrictions and wear facial coverings.
- Website: lhhouseofmusic.com
- Categories: Arts, Music, Performing arts
- Price: $300 - $315
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 19
- Phone: (612) 929-2291
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 10 - 15
- Location: House of Music, Minneapolis
InnerCity Tennis: Summer Tennis in the Parks
ICT’s original program in the 1950’s involved teaching tennis fundamentals to youth in the Minneapolis Parks. We still do the same thing today! Group drills and games get kids learning the volley, groundstroke, overhead and serve. Kids build teamwork, confidence and hand-eye coordination skills, learn healthy nutrition habits and develop a life-long love of physical fitness. Rackets are provided for youth to use during practice. Groups are split up by age at each park. See you on the court!
- Website: innercitytennis.org/youth/summer-tennis-parks
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Tennis
- Price: $50 - $250
- Dates: Jun 14 - Jul 30
- Phone: (612) 825-6844
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 6 - 17
- Location: At 20 Minneapolis Parks, Minneapolis
Innovation/Renewable Energy Physics Camps for High School Students
Innovation/Renewable Energy: Get experience. Meet peers w/similar interests. Sample college life!
- Website: hamline.edu/camps
- Categories: Academic, Business and careers
- Price: $398 - $698
- Dates: Invalid DateTime - Invalid DateTime
- Phone: (651) 523-2800
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 14 - 18
- Location: Hamline University’s Saint Paul campus, Saint Paul
Kidcreate Studio
Kidcreate art camps are designed to inspire and educate kids in an environment filled with fun.
- Website: kidcreate.com
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $115 - $155
- Dates: Jun 1 - Sep 3
- Phone: Kidcreate Studio- Eden Prairie 952-974-3438, Kidcreate Studio- Woodbury 651-735-0880
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 3 - 6
- Location: Kidcreate Studio- Eden Prairie, Kidcreate Studio- Woodbury, Eden Prairie, Woodbury
Kit Camp
Harness your creativity in Kit Camp™, a distanced learning program to Discover, Explore, and Create fiber art! Register now for a week-long camp and spend each day diving into new fiber art techniques with peers and a member of our skilled teaching artist team. With each registration, you will receive access to Zoom camp sessions, a link to online tutorials, and two kits of each project (for a total of 8 kits) so you can learn with a family member or friend! We hope you'll join us this summer!
- Website: textilecentermn.org/kit-camp-2021
- Categories: Arts, General arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $108 - $175
- Dates: Jul 6 - Aug 20
- Phone: (612) 436-0464
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 7 - 16
- Location: Textile Center, Minneapolis
Lake Minnetonka Sailing School
We focus on sailing fundamentals with curriculum appropriate for both novice and returning sailors!
- Website: lmss.us
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Sports/athletics, Sailing
- Price: $245 - $380
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 20
- Phone: (952) 404-1645
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 16
- Location: Lighthouse Island, Deephaven
Laketrails Base Camp
In operation since 1952, Laketrails hosts teens and middle school youth for wilderness canoeing and camping adventures. Explore the islands and waterways of Ontario, and enjoy tent camping, swimming, fishing, singing, campfires and more. No prior experience is necessary. Food, lodging, and all equipment is provided as well as bus transportation from Rogers, MN to Young's Bay at the NW Angle. Opportunities for star gazing, northern lights, and meeting new friends!
- Website: laketrails.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $570 - $780
- Dates: Jun 20 - Aug 16
- Phone: (218) 223-8281
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 12 - 18
- Location: Oak Island, MN, Oak Island, MN
Leonardo's Basement Summer Workshops
Over 100 different five-day, half and full-day, camps for girls and boys ages 6-17 to build individual and group engineering, art, and technology projects. Amazing outdoor Adventure Playground. Scholarships available. Exceptional opportunities for teens, including drones, pneumatics, robotics, woodworking, metalworking, welding, electronics, photography, fabric printing, Arcade Game development, 3D printing and laser engraving.
- Website: leonardosbasement.org
- Categories: Academic, General academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Arts, General arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $50 - $470
- Dates: Jun 14 - Sep 3
- Phone: (612) 824-4394
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 6 - 17
- Location: Leonardo's Basement, Minneapolis
Life and Career Skills Summer Program
Our Summer Program, for young adults on the autism spectrum and with learning differences, consists of two one-week day program sessions to choose from and is designed for young adults ages 16-23. We seek to provide our participants with a taste of independence supported by our instructors and staff. Our experienced and diverse staff come from a variety of backgrounds; supporting health and wellness, social skills, and vocational experience.
- Website: miccommunity.org/summer
- Categories: Special needs
- Price: $1,250
- Dates: Jun 21 - Jul 16
- Phone: (612) 876-9409
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 16 - adult
- Location: Minnesota Independence College and Community, Richfield
Lynch Camps
Backed by nearly 30 years of experience, Lynch Athletic Camps offers basketball, tennis, and sports summer camps to athletes from beginner to advanced levels, all taught by an experienced and professional staff. Based in Bloomington, Minnesota, we provide young athletes with a safe and fun environment for them to develop as players while new making friends. Our passion is athletics and we want to share that same love for sports with the next generation of athletes.
- Website: lynchcamps.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Basketball, Tennis
- Price: $64 - $239
- Dates: Jun 14 - Sep 3
- Phone: (952) 426-2506
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 4 - 13
- Location: Apple Valley, Bloomington, Eagan, Eden Prairie, Lakeville, Rogers, Zimmerman, Princeton, Waconia, etc., Bloomington
MCAD Summer Youth Camps and Classes
Art and design camps and classes with topics including drawing, painting, animation, and more!
- Website: mcad.edu/youth
- Categories: Arts, Visual and studio arts, General arts
- Price: $150 - $825
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 6
- Phone: (612) 874-3695
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 6 - 18
- Location: Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Minneapolis
MTA Juniors Soccer Camp
MTA’s Juniors Soccer Camp is designed to introduce players to the core soccer training & tactical activities that coaches implement within Minnesota Thunder Academy. Come out and have fun while learning and honing your soccer skills!
- Website: mnthunderacademy.org/camps/juniors-camp
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Soccer
- Price: $135 - $145
- Dates: Jun 14 - Jun 17
- Phone: (763) 334-0210
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 7 - 12
- Location: Richfield High School Turf field, Richfield
MacPhail Music Summer Camps
MacPhail's 33 summer music camps blend high-quality instruction from experienced professional teaching artists with the fun and excitement of making music with other students who love music. Camps range from absolute beginners hoping to try out multiple instruments to advanced players. Sessions are designed specifically for either in-person learning or virtual live instruction.
- Website: macphail.org
- Categories: Arts, Music
- Price: $90 - $554
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 20
- Phone: (612) 321-0100
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 3 - 18
- Location: MacPhail Center for Music, Minneapolis, Chanhassen, Austin, and Online
Minneapolis Sailing Center
For new and expert sailors alike, the Minneapolis Sailing Center is a fun and supportive environment to learn how to sail and explore the outdoors. Sailing teaches more than a skill, it instills confidence, critical thinking, and creativity! We have classes to make sailing affordable and available to sailors of all abilities and backgrounds. No experience is needed. Scholarships are available based on need.
- Website: sailmpls.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Sailing
- Price: $270 - $495
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 26
- Phone: (612) 470-7245
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 4 - 18
- Location: Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis, Minneapolis
Minnesota Writing Project Youth Camps
Offering time and inspiration, MWP Online Camps support writers in a collaborative atmosphere where they can explore a variety of genres. These one-week camps engage young writers in reading and crafting a variety of forms based on the theme and focus of the camp. Many of these camps will use modified curriculum from our in-person camps.
- Website: writing.umn.edu/mwp/youth/summercamps.html
- Categories: Academic, Journalism and writing
- Price: $150
- Dates: Jun 21 - Jul 16
- Phone: (612) 625-6323
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades 4 - 12
- Location: Virtual, Virtual
Minnesota Zoo Virtual Summer Camp
Whether you’re in your backyard, at your cabin, or joining from another state, let the Minnesota Zoo engage your camper with a mix of live, interactive and at-home activities – featuring some of the Zoo’s most beloved animals and exhibits. Each week-long Virtual Summer Camp session provides an opportunity for campers to explore their curiosity, creativity, and empathy in a fun and unique way that only the Minnesota Zoo can offer!
- Website: mnzoo.org/virtualsummercamp
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Animals, Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math
- Price: $100 - $120
- Dates: Jun 14 - Sep 3
- Phone: (952) 431-9200
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 6
- Location: Virtual, Virtual
North Central Camp Cherith
We are an interdenominational Christian Camp with separate weeks for boys and girls. Our philosophy is "Christ in every phase of a camper's life"--we apply Biblical principles in every part of our day at camp. Camper participate in two skill-building activities each week such as horsemanship, sailing, water skiing, archery, crafts, woodworking, riflery, and canoeing. Campers live in cabin groups of up to eight campers with one counselor. We are accredited by the America Camp Association.
- Website: camp-cherith.com
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $395
- Dates: Jun 20 - Aug 6
- Phone: (612) 615-5842
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 2 - completed 12
- Location: Frazee, MN, Frazee
North Star Camp
North Star Camp for Boys is a premiere traditional residential camp located in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. We offer four or eight-week sessions with diverse programming including adventure, athletics, creative arts and water sports. Each summer, nearly 200 boys come to us from all over the world to make new friends, try new activities, grow as individuals, and explore the great outdoors. For further information, please visit www.northstarcamp.com or email andy@northstarcamp.com.
- Website: northstarcamp.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Tennis, Swimming, Softball, Soccer, Sailing, Rock climbing, Fishing, Basketball, Arts, Music
- Price: $6,400 - $12,250
- Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 13
- Phone: (715) 462-3254
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 11
- Specifically for: Boys
- Location: Hayward Wisconsin, Hayward
OLG Academy
Welcome to Our Lady of Grace Academy where the love of learning meets faith and fun! Join us for summer classes, small groups, and 1:1 tutoring to grow your God given gifts. OLG Academy is open to all students entering Kindergarten - 9th Grade throughout the greater Twin Cities area; children do not need to attend Our Lady of Grace Catholic School to participate.
- Website: olgschool.net/academy
- Categories: Academic, General academic, Journalism and writing, Arts, General arts, Visual and studio arts, Language and culture
- Price: $165 - $390
- Dates: Invalid DateTime - Aug 19
- Phone: (952) 929-5463 x9057
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 9
- Location: Our Lady of Grace Catholic School, Edina
One Heartland
Our programs include Camp True Colors for LGBTQ+ youth, and Camp Heartland for youth affected by HIV/AIDS, ages 7-17. Camp offers a week of fun with activities like swimming, canoeing, art, archery, and drama, along with the opportunity to build community with others with similar shared experiences
- Website: oneheartland.org
- Categories:
- Price: $50 - $1,100
- Dates: Jun 20 - Jul 31
- Phone: (612) 824-6464
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 17
- Location: Camp True Colors, Camp Heartland, Willow River
Pinwheel Arts and Movement Studio Summer Camps
Walk on stilts, learn how to use power tools, create your own parade, sew yourself new clothes or a costume, level up your cartwheel, make a huge mess, and more at Pinwheel Arts and Movement Studio this summer! Camps will be outdoors whenever possible, in a well-ventilated indoor space if it rains, and adhere to masking, distancing, and COVID sanitation protocols. Six camper cap due to the pandemic, so sign up right away to get your spot with a fantastic adult to camper ratio.
- Website: tinyurl.com/pinwheel21
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $90 - $225
- Dates: Jun 14 - Aug 30
- Phone: (612) 466-0163
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 5 - 18
- Location: Pinwheel Arts and Movement Studio, MINNEAPOLIS
SCLA Sports and Academic Camps
SCLA SPORTS AND ACADEMIC CAMPS Basketball, Bowling, Football, Soccer, Volleyball, Wrestling, Art, Makin’ Stuff With Machines, and Speak & Play Theatre camps led by SCLA faculty, varsity coaches, and players in convenient West St. Paul. Space is limited. Register early. June 8-August 13 (dates and times vary) St. Croix Lutheran Academy, 1200 Oakdale Ave, West St. Paul, MN 55118 $85/camp. StCroixLutheran.org/Camps or call (651) 455-1521. Email Camps@StCroixLutheran.org and ask for a brochure.
- Website: StCroixLutheran.org/Camps
- Categories: Academic, General academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Arts, Performing arts, Sports/athletics, Basketball, Football, Soccer, Volleyball, Wrestling, General arts
- Price: $85
- Dates: Jun 28 - Aug 12
- Phone: (651) 455-1521
- Types: Half day
- Ages: Entering grades K - 9
- Location: St. Croix Lutheran Academy, West St. Paul
Saint Paul Parks and Recreation Summer Camps
This summer, Saint Paul Parks and Recreation is offering a variety of fun, safe, and structured activities. These full day and half day camps are designed to allow youth to connect with their peers, stay active, and engage in their community. Options available for youth and teens. Offerings include art, sports and fitness, outdoor adventures, nature exploration, games and technology, and more!
- Website: stpaul.gov/summerfun2021
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Arts, General arts, Cooking, Music, Performing arts, Sports/athletics, Fishing, Wilderness/outdoor adventures, Special needs, Animals, Swimming, Cheerleading, Soccer, Skateboarding, Strength and conditioning, Wrestling, Volleyball, Basketball, Lacrosse
- Price: $0 - $200
- Dates: Jun 7 - Aug 26
- Phone: (651) 266-6400
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 1 - 18
- Location: This camp has various locations.
Saint Thomas Academy Summer Camps
Whether looking for athletic camps, academic enrichment or a place for your child to explore new interests, Saint Thomas Academy has summer programs for nearly any child. Camps include: football, lacrosse, soccer, wrestling, tennis, fishing, biking, yoga and paddleboarding; college counseling, writing, reading, math, study and testing skills, and foreign languages; esports and games; invention, STEM/STEAM; stop motion animation, comic creation and digital arts; cooking; and more.
- Website: cadets.com/summer
- Categories:
- Price: $40 - $575
- Dates: Jun 7 - Aug 17
- Phone: (651) 454-4570
- Types: Half day, Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 12
- Location: Saint Thomas Academy, Mendota Heights
St Thomas Football Camp
St Thomas Youth Football Camp is a no contact, non-padded fundamental & instructional day of fun!
- Website: ustfootballcampreg.sportngin.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Football
- Price: $130
- Dates: Jun 14 - Jun 15
- Phone: (651) 962-5917
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 3 - 8
- Specifically for: Boys
- Location: University of St Thomas, St. Paul Campus, St. Paul
Summer Art Camp
Celebrate your creative spirit at The Phipps! The Summer Art Camp schedule includes classes in visual art and art & nature for ages 5 through teens, plus four take-home ceramic project kits! Pair classes for your child to enjoy full days of creative fun -- build sculpture, learn how to spray paint, kayak in the bay, make prints, draw and paint from nature, and more! Classes will be limited to 8 students and held primarily outdoors in and around Hudson's Lakefront Park.
- Website: thephipps.org
- Categories: Arts, General arts, Visual and studio arts
- Price: $110 - $170
- Dates: Jul 12 - Aug 6
- Phone: (715) 386-2305
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 5 - 18
- Location: Phipps Center for the Arts, Hudson
Summer Youth Camps @ Camp Lebanon
From fresh-faced kindergarten graduates to pumped up high school students, young people across Minnesota and beyond discover and enjoy Camp’s amazing array of experiences. Camp Lebanon’s upbeat and fun Christian environment is designed to give kids and teens the time of their lives while helping them grow and develop physically, mentally, socially, and spiritually. Our team is committed to providing a complete youth summer camp experience.
- Website: camplebanon.org
- Categories: Religious/spiritual
- Price: $185 - $409
- Dates: Jun 13 - Aug 19
- Phone: (320) 403-9555
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 12
- Location: Camp Lebanon, Burtrum
TAGS Gymnastics & Tumbling Camps
At TAGS summer camps, kids work on fun skills while building strength, flexibility and coordination.
- Website: tagsgym.com/summer-camps
- Categories:
- Price: $129 - $429
- Dates: Jun 1 - Aug 26
- Phone: (952) 920-5342
- Types: Half day, Full day
- Ages: 3 - 17
- Location: TAGS Apple Valley & Eden Prairie, Apple Valley & Eden Prairie
Tamahay Camp for Girls
Tamahay believes in providing a technology free, learning environment in the outdoors at an affordable price. Tamahay believes in empowering young girls to be self-sufficient and to earn self-confidence through activity. We offer horseback riding, canoeing, sailing, archery, tennis, fencing as well as cookouts and overnight camping. Our small sessions of 36 campers enable campers to get to know each other, and every counselor to know every girl.
- Website: tamahay.com
- Categories:
- Price: $1,600 - $2,800
- Dates: Jun 21 - Jul 17
- Phone: (218) 652-3033
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 16
- Specifically for: Girls
- Location: Tamahay Camp for Girls, AKELEY
Tanadoona
Tanadoona is the perfect place for children to spend their summer at an outdoor escape that’s right down the road. Here you can be yourself, learn alongside friends and caring adults, and have fun in the outdoors! Each week of Day Camp is filled with a wide range of outdoor and nature-based activities that build character, ignite wonder and curiosity, and fill the woods with laughter.
- Website: campfiremn.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $315 - $345
- Dates: Jun 14 - Sep 3
- Phone: (612) 235-7284
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 5 - 14
- Location: Tanadoona, Excelsior
The Loft's Young Writers' Program
The Loft's Young Writers' Program features virtual, fun, and connective classes for youth ages 6-17!
- Website: loft.org
- Categories: Academic, Journalism and writing, Arts, General arts
- Price: $140 - $280
- Dates: Jun 21 - Aug 13
- Phone: (612) 215-2575
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 6 - 17
- Location: Virtual (online), Virtual (online)
Twin Cities Soccer Academy
TCSA Summer Soccer Camps offer an international soccer experience without having to travel far. TCSA offers a fun filled week for boys and girls ages 6 – 14 of all ability levels. Our experienced and licensed coaches will give your players the opportunity to push their skills, techniques and confidence to a new level in a fun, dynamic way, with a focus on cognitive and technical skills. Players will be provided a TCSA camp jersey and peanut free snacks, please bring your own lunch.
- Website: tcsocceracademy.com
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Soccer
- Price: $299
- Dates: Jul 12 - Aug 6
- Phone: (763) 445-9786
- Types: Full day
- Ages: 6 - 14
- Location: Maple Grove Middle School , Maple Grove
Wolf Ridge
Wolf Ridge offers a variety of outdoor adventures for families. Explore with naturalist-led activities during Family Camp. A Wolf Ridge Day Pass gives your family access to our canoes on Wolf or Raven Lake, 18 miles of private trails, and our high ropes course. We also offer Split Rock State Park kayak tours Boundary Waters day trips, and family overnight Wilderness Trips to the BWCAW or Apostle Islands with professional naturalist-guides. Overnight youth camps will return in summer 2022.
- Website: wolf-ridge.org
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $150 - $1,750
- Dates: Jun 3 - Sep 5
- Phone: (218) 353-7414
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades PreK - 22
- Location: Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center, Finland
YMCA of the North Day Camp
Five-day, full- or extended-day sessions with 8 metro locations featuring traditional & specialty camps such as horses, paddle boarding, and more. Bus transportation available.
- Website: ymcanorth.org/camps/ymca_day_camp
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $180 - $717
- Dates: Jun 14 - Sep 3
- Phone: (612) 230-9622
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: 4 - 14
- Location: Twin Cities Metro, Western Wisconsin, Minneapolis
YMCA of the North Overnight Camp
One- to three-week resident camps with traditional or specialty camps to build character, develop self-confidence and learn lifelong skills. Locations near Eveleth and Loretto, Minn. and Hudson and Amery, Wis.
- Website: ymcanorth.org/camps
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $355 - $2,695
- Dates: Jun 6 - Aug 7
- Phone: (612) 230-9622
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 7 - 17
- Location: Twin Cities Metro, Western Wisconsin, Minneapolis
YMCA of the North Sports Camp
Five full and extended day sessions. Week-long Summer Sports Camps provide opportunity for kids to build athletic skills and explore a variety of sports. Seven locations throughout the Metro, Rochester Area and Western WI.
- Website: ymcanorth.org/summer
- Categories:
- Price: $200 - $225
- Dates: Jun 14 - Sep 3
- Phone: (612) 230-9622
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades 1 - 6
- Location: Twin Cities Metro, Western Wisconsin, Minneapolis
YMCA of the North Summer Power + Uproar
Three- to five-day, full- and extended day sessions with field trips and weekly themes. Staff guide small age-appropriate groups and activities.
- Website: ymcanorth.org/summer
- Categories: Academic, Science, technology, engineering and math, Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $130 - $221
- Dates: Jun 14 - Sep 3
- Phone: (612) 230-9622
- Types: Full day, Overnight
- Ages: Entering grades K - 8
- Location: Twin Cities Metro, Western Wisconsin, Minneapolis
YMCA of the North Teen Wilderness Camp
Five- to 22-day resident camps for wilderness canoeing, backpacking or rock climbing. Located in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near Grand Marais and Ely, Minn.
- Website: ymcanorth.org/camps
- Categories: Sports/athletics, Wilderness/outdoor adventures
- Price: $600 - $2,860
- Dates: Jun 12 - Aug 24
- Phone: (612) 230-9622
- Types: Overnight
- Ages: 11 - 18
- Location: Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near Grand Marais and Ely, Minn., Minneapolis
Youth Career Awareness Program (YCAP) Summer Program
Explore in-demand technical career paths during this immersive, three-week summer program aimed at preparing high school juniors for college. Visit job sites, talk with industry partners, and complete hands-on projects in a variety of technical fields. Students interested in attending the summer program, must complete an application at dunwoody.edu/ycap. Recipients selected for the program will be eligible for a scholarship of up to $10,000 a year for two years if they are accepted to, and choose to attend Dunwoody after graduating from high school. COST: FREE, includes bus pass and lunch for the duration of the camp REGISTRATION DEADLINE: May 3, 2021
- Website: dunwoody.edu/ycap
- Categories: Academic, General academic
- Price: $0
- Dates: Jun 7 - Jun 25
- Phone: (612) 381-3067
- Types: Full day
- Ages: Entering grades 12
- Location: Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis
Youth Installation Summer Camps
Franconia Sculpture Park is now hosting three weeks of summer camps for kids! We offer a safe, fun, and inspiring space for youth to create, engage, and explore. All camps are focused on sculpture and installation art, culminating in the creation of a largescale, multi-media sculpture for Franconia. Students will develop critical thinking skills while exploring new materials. All camps will adhere to strict COVID-19 procedures regarding masks and social distancing.
- Website: franconia.org/youth-installation-camps
- Categories: Arts, General arts
- Price: $225
- Dates: Jul 12 - Jul 30
- Phone: (651) 257-6668
- Types: Half day
- Ages: 8 - 18
- Location: Franconia Sculpture Park, Shafer
