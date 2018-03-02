During the summer, quality childcare continues at select sites in Saint Paul Public Schools. Theme days and weeks are available on our website. Apply for the site most convenient for your family. Parents/guardians must pick up and drop off their child(ren) at Discovery Club; transportation is not available. The fee is $42 per day per child, which includes breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snack. Hours of care are 6:30am-6:00pm at all 3 sites. Discovery Club will be closed and no child care will be available on July 5th, 2021. A non-refundable $30 registration fee per child is collected when the contract request is processed. Additional days can be added to existing schedules as drop-in days at a later date. Drop-in days can be requested beginning May 3rd, 2021 at 9:00am for students with summer contracts. Drop in days are accepted provided space is available. The fee for drop in days is $50/day. Drop-in only contracts are not available.