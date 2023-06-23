BANGKOK — A fire extinguisher exploded during a high school's annual fire drill Friday in Thailand's capital, killing one student and injuring five others, a rescuer said.
The CO2-type fire extinguisher may have become defective from sun or heat exposure, said Anyawut Phoampai of the Ruam Katanyu Foundation, one of Thailand's biggest rescue organizations, who confirmed the death and injuries.
The incident happened at Rajavinit Mathayom School in Bangkok's Dusit district.
