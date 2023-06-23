BANGKOK — A fire extinguisher exploded during a high school's annual fire drill Friday in Thailand's capital, killing one student and injuring five others, a rescuer said.
The canister that exploded was a CO2-type fire extinguisher and may have become defective from sun or heat exposure, said Anyawut Phoampai of the Ruam Katanyu Foundation, one of Thailand's biggest rescue organizations, who confirmed the death and injuries.
The incident happened at Rajavinit Mathayom School in Bangkok's Dusit district.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Flooding displaces tens of thousands and kills 1 as heavy monsoon rains batter Indian villages
Tens of thousands of people have taken shelter in government-run relief camps as heavy monsoon rains batter villages in India's northeast, and one person has died in the floodwaters this week, a government relief agency said Friday.
World
Exploding fire extinguisher kills student and injures 5 during Bangkok high school fire drill
A fire extinguisher exploded during a high school's annual fire drill Friday in Thailand's capital, killing one student and injuring five others, a rescuer said.
World
Malaysia charges 4 Thais over the mass graves and human trafficking camps found in 2015
Four Thai nationals were charged Friday under Malaysia's anti-trafficking laws in connection with the 2015 discovery of mass graves believed to be of Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshis held in camps in a hilly jungle area on the country's border with Thailand.
World
Storms and heavy rain flood roads, block railway lines in Germany
Storms and heavy rain across a large swath of Germany flooded roads and forced the closure of some major railway routes on Friday, but there was no immediate word of any injuries.
World
Germany's biggest Jewish educational and cultural complex since the Holocaust to open in Berlin
When Berlin Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal first talked about his dream of building Germany's biggest Jewish educational and cultural complex since the Holocaust, most people who heard about the plan were skeptical.