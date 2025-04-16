Experts make new recommendations on RSV and meningitis vaccines, but it's unclear what happens next

ATLANTA — A federal panel of experts on Wednesday recommended an expansion of RSV vaccinations for adults and a new combination shot as another option to protect teens against meningitis.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices also voted to recommend a shot to protect travelers from a mosquito-borne illness called chikungunya.
But it's not clear who will decide whether to accept those recommendations.
The 15-member expert panel makes recommendations to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how regulator-cleared vaccines should be used. CDC directors almost always approve the recommendations.
The Trump administration named Susan Monarez as acting CDC director in January, and last month picked her to lead the agency. But while she's awaiting Senate confirmation, she has essentially recused herself from regular duties because of federal law around vacancies, according to two CDC officials speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss agency matters and feared being fired.
That means any committee recommendations made Wednesday may move to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a leading voice in the U.S. anti-vaccine movement.
A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson has told The Associated Press he was looking into how the agency would decide on the panel's recommendations.
Those recommendations on Wednesday were: