Experts call Kennedy's plan to find autism's cause unrealistic

WASHINGTON — For many experts, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 's promise for ''pulling back the curtain'' to find autism's causes in a few months is jarring — and unrealistic.
That's because it appears to ignore decades of science linking about 200 genes that play a role — and the quest to understand differences inside the brain that can be present at birth.
''Virtually all the evidence in the field suggests whatever the causes of autism — and there's going to be multiple causes, it's not going to be a single cause — they all affect how the fetal brain develops,'' said longtime autism researcher David Amaral of the UC Davis MIND Institute.
''Even though we may not see the behaviors associated with autism until a child is 2 or 3 years old, the biological changes have already taken place,'' he said.
Kennedy on Wednesday announced the National Institutes of Health would create a new database ''to uncover the root causes of autism and other chronic diseases'' by merging Medicaid and Medicare insurance claims with electronic medical records and other data. He has cited rising autism rates as evidence of an epidemic of a ''preventable disease'' caused by some sort of environmental exposure and has promised ''some of the answers by September.''
What is autism?
Autism isn't considered a disease. It's a complex brain disorder better known as autism spectrum disorder, to reflect that it affects different people in different ways.
Symptoms vary widely. For some people, profound autism means being nonverbal and having significant intellectual disabilities. Others have far milder effects, such as difficulty with social and emotional skills.