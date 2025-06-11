Experts call for action to prevent deaths at US police academies, citing AP investigation

A panel of experts called Wednesday for policy and cultural changes to prevent deaths linked to heat and exertion at the nation's police academies, and insisted that urgent action is needed to save the lives of recruits.
The National Athletic Trainers' Association and the Public Safety Athletic Trainers Society convened the discussion in response to an Associated Press investigation that documented the deaths of at least 29 recruits over the last decade. The groups are drafting new guidance detailing best practices.
AP found that most recruits died of exertion, dehydration, heatstroke and other conditions tied to intense exercise — often on the first day of training, during grueling defensive tactics drills or after high-stakes timed runs on hot days.
Black recruits represented nearly 60% of those who died, a striking disparity given that federal data show Black officers make up 12% of local police forces. Many carried sickle cell trait, a condition most prevalent among Black Americans that increases the risk of serious injury following extreme exertion.
Academies should begin screening applicants for the trait, a simple $75 test that has helped drastically reduce deaths among NCAA athletes, said Traci Tauferner, an athletic trainer who has worked for years with police officers.
The screening would not disqualify applicants but rather give them and their instructors information they need to take precautions and monitor warning signs, she said.
Academies must train instructors to recognize signs of heat stroke and sickle cell complications, create a culture where recruits can report concerns without retaliation, enforce hydration protocols, and modify training based on temperatures, she said.
''We cannot let these things slide,'' said Tauferner, a member of a committee of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, which also is studying the issue.