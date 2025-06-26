Experts and officials are still assessing what remains of Iran's nuclear program

VIENNA — The big question following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear program is: What remains of it?
U.S. President Donald Trump has said three targets hit by American strikes were "obliterated." His defense secretary said they were ''destroyed.''
A preliminary report issued by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, meanwhile, said the strikes did significant damage to the Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan sites, but did not totally destroy the facilities.
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said that as a result of Israeli and U.S. strikes, the agency has ''seen extensive damage at several nuclear sites in Iran,'' including those three. Israel claims it has set back Iran's nuclear program by ''many years.''
Officials and experts are still assessing the damage, and their evaluation could change.
Two of the major questions they are trying to address are where Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium is and what is the state of the centrifuges that enrich the fuel.
The answer to the first is not clear, but the IAEA believes significant damage was done to centrifuges at the two enrichment facilities in Natanz and Fordo.
The IAEA — and the world — want to know the state of both the uranium and centrifuges because if Iran chooses to make a nuclear weapon, then making the fuel required would be just a short, technical step away.