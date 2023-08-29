Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

Deep expertise in academic health centers.

An ability to set aside parochial interests to put Minnesotans' health care needs first.

A willingness to embrace new ways of educating medical professionals.

A fresh perspective.

Based on an editorial writer's conversations with Minnesota's medical community, these are essential qualifications needed in those who will serve on an influential new gubernatorial task force — one charged with ensuring the state will provide "Nation-Leading Health Professions Education" for decades to come.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the task force's formation on Aug. 10 and appointed former Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm to lead it. No exact date has been set to announce the full membership roster, but Walz's office said Tuesday it could happen the week of Sept. 11.

Additional context provides clarity on the group's key mission.

In late July, South Dakota-based Sanford Health called off a proposed merger with Twin Cities-based Fairview, which has operated the University of Minnesota medical center since a 1997 merger. Controversy had embroiled the Sanford-Fairview proposal for months, with particular concerns about control of these important teaching hospitals by an out-of-state entity. Now that this transaction is off, urgent consideration is necessary of the U's next steps.

Should it extend its operating agreement with Fairview, after months of acrimony between U and Fairview leaders? Or is it time to consider a new path forward and if so, what would that look like?

These are complex questions. Finding the right answers is critical for all Minnesotans' future health and economic well-being. The U trains 70% of the state's physicians. In addition, health care research and medical technology power our economy.

A task force is a sensible way to map out next steps, so long as it has the right mix of members. Up to 15 appointees will serve, with applications available online and accepted until appointments are made.

Walz will name up to 10 members. The Minnesota House and Senate will name two legislators to serve. The Minnesota Department of Health and the state Office of Higher Education will also have one representative each. So far, Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, has been tapped to serve by the House Speaker, but other appointments remain uncertain.

As of Tuesday, 35 people have applied. While they are excellent candidates, the Star Tribune Editorial Board is concerned the governor or other influential policymakers may need to recruit some members to ensure sufficient expertise.

Running an academic health center requires specialized knowledge. Those who serve must understand how academic health is financed; how it is organized; how education, research and clinical care are intertwined; why academic health generally comes at higher cost; and why it is different from community-based care.

That expertise will be crucial on the task force. Alternatively, the task force, which currently lists no compensation for members, may need resources to hire a consultant. Among the names provided to an editorial writer of individuals with suitable qualifications:

Greg Hart, who led the U's medical center before Fairview acquired it and now serves as a consultant nationally focusing on academic health centers.

Dr. Paul Rothman, former dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and former CEO of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Rothman also has Midwest connections, having previously led the University of Iowa's Carver College of Medicine.

Other respected names we'd like to see on the task force: Mary Brainerd, former HealthPartners CEO, who would bring a deep knowledge of Minnesota's health care market; Rachel Hardeman, a renowned U health equity researcher; Denis Cortese, former Mayo Clinic president and CEO; Alana Knudson, who has North Dakota ties and now serves as the director of the NORC Walsh Center for Rural Health Analysis; and Jennifer Lundblad, president and CEO of Stratis Health, who has rural health care expertise.

Minnesota's future prosperity requires a university medical center that puts patient care first, trains and retains doctors, attracts top researchers and can evolve with the times. Getting there requires a deep, honest look at what's working and what's not and an openness to best practices from other university medical systems that could work here.