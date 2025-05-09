Expedia cites lower demand for US travel for weaker-than-expected revenue

Expedia Group said Friday that reduced travel demand in the United States led to its weaker-than-expected revenue in the first quarter.
Expedia, which owns the lodging reservation platforms Hotels.com and VRBO as well as an eponymous online travel agency, was the latest American company to report slowing business with both international visitors and domestic travelers.
Airbnb and Hilton noted the same trends last week in their quarterly earnings reports. Most major U.S. airlines pulled their full-year financial guidance in April and said they planned to reduce scheduled flights, citing an ebb in economy passengers booking leisure trips.
The U.S. Travel Association has said that economic uncertainty and anxiety over President Donald Trump's tariffs may explain the pullback. In April, Americans' confidence in the economy slumped for a fifth straight month to the lowest level since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abroad, anger about the tariffs as well as concern about tourist detentions at the U.S. border have made citizens of some other countries less interested in traveling to the U.S., tourism industry experts say.
The U.S. government said last month that 7.1 million visitors entered the U.S. from overseas this year as of the end of March, 3.3% fewer than during the first three months of 2024.
The numbers did not include land crossings from Mexico or travel from Canada, where citizens have expressed indignation over Trump's remarks about making their country the 51st state. Both U.S. and Canadian government data have shown steep declines in border crossings from Canada.
Expedia Chief Financial Officer Scott Schenkel said the net value of the travel technology company's bookings into the U.S. fell 7% in the January-March period, but bookings to the U.S. from Canada were down nearly 30%.