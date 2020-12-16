• Wednesday is the first day of a three-day early signing period for Division I football.

• Wednesday is also the first day of a one-month early signing period for Division I and II football for mid-year junior-college transfers.

• The regular signing period for Division I and II football begins Feb. 3.

• Because St. Thomas will not offer athletic scholarships for football, athletes committing to St. Thomas will sign an "acceptance of admission letter."

• Based on information provided to the Star Tribune, these athletes are expected to sign on Wednesday:

• Joe Alt, Totino-Grace: Notre Dame

• Bryce Boyd, Holy Angels: St. Thomas

• Kenyatta Brannon, Chanhassen: Army

• Deven Eastern, Shakopee: Minnesota

• Trey Feeney, Moorhead: North Dakota

• Sam Floysand, Cretin-Derham Hall: Air Force

• Noah Friedt, Apple Valley: St. Thomas

• Eli Green, Farmington: North Dakota State

• Nick Hand, Totino-Grace: St. Thomas

• Sam Henry, Eden Prairie: North Dakota State

• Owen Johnson, Mankato West: St. Thomas

• Terrance Kamara, Minneapolis North: Northern Iowa

• Aidan Kingsbury, Concordia Academy: Princeton

• Kristoff Kowalkowski, Totino-Grace: St. Thomas

• Jason Laliberte, Maple Grove: St. Thomas

• Bryce Lance, Marshall: North Dakota State

• Tyler Magnuson, Wayzata: Syracuse

• Riley Mahlman, Lakeville South: Wisconsin

• John McBride, White Bear Lake: St. Thomas

• Jaden Norby, West Central Area: North Dakota

• Michael Olowo, Rogers: Northern Iowa

• Edmund Ocansey, Champlin Park: North Dakota

• Gerrit Poncius, Buffalo: South Dakota

• Logan Purcell, Annandale: Minnesota

• Alec Rasmussen, Wayzata: St. Thomas

• Jake Ratzlaff, Rosemount: Wisconsin

• Savion Robinson, SPA/MA/Blake: St. Thomas

• Shawn Shipman, Champlin Park: St. Thomas

• Nic Snuggerud, Chaska: St. Thomas

• Justice Sullivan, Eden Prairie: Iowa

• Bastian Swinney, Edina: California

• Jordan Titus, Hutchinson: St. Thomas

• Zach Yeager, Mpls. North: North Carolina A&T

• Gaven Ziebarth, Cambridge-Isanti: North Dakota