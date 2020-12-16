• Wednesday is the first day of a three-day early signing period for Division I football.
• Wednesday is also the first day of a one-month early signing period for Division I and II football for mid-year junior-college transfers.
• The regular signing period for Division I and II football begins Feb. 3.
• Because St. Thomas will not offer athletic scholarships for football, athletes committing to St. Thomas will sign an "acceptance of admission letter."
• Based on information provided to the Star Tribune, these athletes are expected to sign on Wednesday:
• Joe Alt, Totino-Grace: Notre Dame
• Bryce Boyd, Holy Angels: St. Thomas
• Kenyatta Brannon, Chanhassen: Army
• Deven Eastern, Shakopee: Minnesota
• Trey Feeney, Moorhead: North Dakota
• Sam Floysand, Cretin-Derham Hall: Air Force
• Noah Friedt, Apple Valley: St. Thomas
• Eli Green, Farmington: North Dakota State
• Nick Hand, Totino-Grace: St. Thomas
• Sam Henry, Eden Prairie: North Dakota State
• Owen Johnson, Mankato West: St. Thomas
• Terrance Kamara, Minneapolis North: Northern Iowa
• Aidan Kingsbury, Concordia Academy: Princeton
• Kristoff Kowalkowski, Totino-Grace: St. Thomas
• Jason Laliberte, Maple Grove: St. Thomas
• Bryce Lance, Marshall: North Dakota State
• Tyler Magnuson, Wayzata: Syracuse
• Riley Mahlman, Lakeville South: Wisconsin
• John McBride, White Bear Lake: St. Thomas
• Jaden Norby, West Central Area: North Dakota
• Michael Olowo, Rogers: Northern Iowa
• Edmund Ocansey, Champlin Park: North Dakota
• Gerrit Poncius, Buffalo: South Dakota
• Logan Purcell, Annandale: Minnesota
• Alec Rasmussen, Wayzata: St. Thomas
• Jake Ratzlaff, Rosemount: Wisconsin
• Savion Robinson, SPA/MA/Blake: St. Thomas
• Shawn Shipman, Champlin Park: St. Thomas
• Nic Snuggerud, Chaska: St. Thomas
• Justice Sullivan, Eden Prairie: Iowa
• Bastian Swinney, Edina: California
• Jordan Titus, Hutchinson: St. Thomas
• Zach Yeager, Mpls. North: North Carolina A&T
• Gaven Ziebarth, Cambridge-Isanti: North Dakota