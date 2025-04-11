Expect more fake eggs made of colored marshmallows or even potatoes on this year's Easter spread

MISSION, Kan. — With egg prices stubbornly high, the internet has offered up a host of alternatives, with crafters painting rocks and influencers dyeing everything from marshmallows to potatoes.
''Finally a use for B sized potatoes!!'' one commenter wrote in response to a video posted on Facebook.
But amid the laughing emojis, LOLs and people simply posting ''huh,'' there has been a lot of interest from price-conscious parents as U.S. egg prices increased again last month to reach a new record high of $6.23 per dozen. Relief could be coming: There is evidence that prices are falling, and grocery stores may start offering discounts to get shoppers in the door.
But even with all that, egg prices are higher than ever. That has the idea of coloring potatoes or rocks, which first made the rounds after a 2023 spike in prices, making a resurgence.
Marshmallows and potatoes spark video dyeing craze
One video that is circulating shows a grinning mom filling cupcake tins with dye. Her child then skewered marshmallows with toothpicks before gently lowering them into the dye and proudly displaying the creations on a glass platter. Another influencer created marshmallow chicks by dipping marshmallows in yellow food coloring, dabbing dots of black icing to create eyes and and then attaching orange M&Ms for a nose and feet.
Other videos feature shoppers plucking hefty bags of potatoes off the shelf, along with egg dye.
''Potatoes are about the only thing I can afford," one grateful online commenter posted. Another boiled it down into a single-word response: ''Cheaper.''