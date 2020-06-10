This cheesy, easy garlic bread is nothing like the traditional loaf of thin, crisped slices. In this recipe, the bread is cut into chunks, tossed with plenty of cheese, fresh herbs and garlic, and then baked to fragrant, melting, bubbly perfection.

It’s inspired by memories of a friend’s Italian nonna who worked magic on leftovers, transforming the odds and ends of a bakery ciabatta into a memorable meal. Sometimes she’d toss in chopped ham or salami, diced olives, a pinch of red pepper flakes.

Sometimes she’d serve it doused with homemade tomato sauce. In August it came to the table with a platter of thickly sliced, sun-warmed tomatoes flecked with chopped basil from her garden near our family’s home in New Jersey. It took me a couple of tries to reconstruct the recipe.

The secret ingredient? Wine. It cuts through the richness, keeps the garlic from burning and the whole mess from drying out.

With green garlic coming into our farmers markets and local co-ops, this cheesy garlic bread seems especially right. Young or green garlic looks like fresh onions but the bulbs are fatter and rounder attached to their green floppy tops. Young garlic bulbs are mild, tender, juicy and musky-sweet, far more succulent than mature garlic and far less likely to burn.

Because young garlic bulbs have not been dried, there is no papery skin to remove. After trimming the roots and tops, all you need to do is peel off the outermost layer of the bulb and chop.

Unlike mature garlic that is best kept in a cool, dry spot, fresh young garlic should be stored in a plastic bag in the refrigerator crisper for up to a week. Use it in any recipe that calls for garlic; the season is short, why wait?

Beth Dooley is the author of “In Winter’s Kitchen.” Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.

Cheesy Garlic and Herb Bread

Serves 2 to 4.

Note: This is best right out of the oven (caution: the hot cheese will burn the roof of your mouth, so give it a minute or two to cool off). Serve with freshly steamed asparagus or a tossed salad. You may substitute chicken or vegetable stock for the wine. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 tbsp. butter

• 1/2 ciabatta or baguette, sliced into 1-in. cubes (about 3 c.)

• 1 c. grated Gruyère or provolone cheese, divided

• 1/2 c. chopped salami or other cured meat, optional

• 2 bulbs fresh young garlic or 2 garlic cloves, crushed

• 1 small shallot, thinly sliced

• 1 c. white wine (see Note)

• 2 tsp. freshly chopped thyme

• 1 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley

• Freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Generously butter the sides and bottom of an 8- or 9-inch baking dish. Add the bread cubes, half the cheese, the meat (optional), garlic and shallot, and toss together.

Slowly pour the wine over the bread, allowing it to soak in. Scatter the remaining cheese with the thyme and parsley over the top and season with a generous pinch of pepper. Bake until the cheese is melted and bubbling, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition information per each of 4 servings:

Calories 260

Fat 15 g

Sodium 400 mg

Carbohydrates 17 g

Saturated fat 9 g

Added sugars 0 g

Protein 11 g

Cholesterol 45 mg

Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 1 high-fat protein, 1 fat.