WARSAW, Poland — Exit poll shows liberal Warsaw mayor and conservative historian advancing to runoff in Polish presidential election.
Exit poll shows liberal Warsaw mayor and conservative historian advancing to runoff in Polish presidential election
Exit poll shows liberal Warsaw mayor and conservative historian advancing to runoff in Polish presidential election.
The Associated Press
May 18, 2025 at 7:02PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer, reviewing treatment options
Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer, reviewing treatment options.