Exiled Nicaraguan opposition leader sees dwindling options for democracy

DORAL, Fla. — A clandestine opposition movement remains active in Nicaragua, but options for restoring democracy in the Central American country are dwindling, former presidential challenger and political prisoner Félix Maradiaga told The Associated Press from his forced exile in the United States.
''The options are increasingly limited because the Sandinista dictatorship has radicalized,'' the 48-year-old academic said in an interview in the Miami suburb of Doral. ''One can't ask the people who already sacrificed enormously, who had killings, who had exiles or … political prisoners, to keep sacrificing more without strong support from the international community.''
Nicaragua's government, led by President Daniel Ortega and his wife and co-President, Rosario Murillo, has been cracking down on dissent since it violently repressed protests in 2018, claiming they were backed by foreign powers that sought his overthrow. The government has now dismantled the last remaining checks and balances through ''severe human rights violations,'' a panel of United Nations experts warned this year.
Sanctions are no ''silver bullet,'' Maradiaga said: It's also necessary to stop the global erosion of democracy, support the beleaguered political opposition inside the country, hit the channels financing Ortega's government and keep up pressure through human rights tribunals.
From child exile to presidential challenger to forced exile again
Maradiaga first fled Nicaragua for the United States in the 1980s, finding refuge with a foster family, when rebels backed by the Reagan administration fought the leftist Sandinista government. He returned but was forced to flee again as an adult after the Ortega government accused him of ''financing'' the 2018 protests and a judge ordered his arrest.
He returned to Nicaragua more than a year later and was running for president against Ortega in 2021 when he and other candidates were jailed alongside nearly 200 others, considered political prisoners by the U.S. State Department. Maradiaga was convicted of ''harm to the national well-being,'' a charge also applied to many other dissidents Nicaragua's government called ''terrorists.'' Maradiaga said at the time that he had been subjected to a political trial.
In February 2023, he was among 222 political, student and faith leaders taken from some of Nicaragua's most notorious prisons and flown to the United States. Shortly after, the Ortega government stripped them of their citizenship.