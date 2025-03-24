Exhibition ‘Puppetry! In Minnesota!’ features puppets from the 1970s to today

A life-size red-head David Bowie stands in a corner opposite a star-gazing magical Prince. Across from them, a gnarly possum named Roadkill Joey sits eating pink cake. Elsewhere, a stony masked face looks down at its 10 fingers, which are attached to its eyes with strings.
There’s something haunting about assembling a bunch of puppets together.
“You’re not getting scared, are you?” said Neal Cuthbert, a south Minneapolis-based artist and curator.
The puppets are temporarily living in two galleries at the Anderson Center in Red Wing, but there are no puppeteers present, no show scheduled.
Cuthbert, who formerly worked for the McKnight Foundation, curated “Puppetry! In Minnesota!” The exhibition provides a peek into the world of puppetry in Minnesota from the 1970s to the present day through more than 80 puppets by 30 puppet artists and several videos of puppet shows.
“There’s something about puppets that is really deep in the human animal to express itself, and there’s some kind of magic that happens when you see a representation of ourselves, of people or things in the world, that we know is not real but comes to life and tells a story,” he said.
He moves toward a two-person puppet with a tiger head and a decorated cloth for a body. A single, ominous fang juts out of its mouth.
“There’s this alchemy and this magic,” he said. “It freaks some people out.”