Exhibition ‘Puppetry! In Minnesota!’ features puppets from the 1970s to today

Mexican theater artist Sofia Padilla happened upon puppetry after feeling frustrated with acting back in Mexico City. On a whim, she auditioned for a Cuban puppetry company, was hired and worked and traveled with them for seven years. She taught herself how to make puppets. She has worked with Sesame Street in Mexico City and Bread & Puppet Theater in Glover, Vt., and is a co-founder with U.S.-born Davey T. Steinman of performing arts company Paradox Teatro. She moved to the Twin Cities during the pandemic and felt welcomed into the local puppetry community.