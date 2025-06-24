Exercising or playing sports in extreme heat can be extremely dangerous

Extreme heat makes it especially hard for your body to cool down, so you need to be extra careful if you exercise or play sports when it's baking outside.
Your brain tries to keep your body within a degree or two of 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius), and it does so in part by triggering sweat. When sweat dries, it carries away heat from your body's surface.
When sweat can't do its job — because your body is generating a lot of heat or it's too hot and humid to cool down — you are at risk of becoming dehydrated or even getting a heat-related illness such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
When heat is dangerous — and why humidity matters
The higher the temperature, the harder it is for the body to stay cool, but humidity plays a big role too. High humidity makes it feel hotter than the temperature because it makes sweating less effective. There's so much water in the air already that it can't take up much more — including the water in your sweat.
The heat index, which factors in humidity and is included on many weather forecasts, provides a sense of how hot it really feels — and what's dangerous for prolonged exposure or strenuous activity.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says people should start exercising ''caution'' when the heat index reaches 80 to 90 degrees and ''extreme caution'' from 90 to 103 degrees. It labels everything over 103 ''danger'' or ''extreme danger."
NOAA has a chart that shows how the heat index is affected by humidity. For example, a day that is 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) can hit the ''danger'' level with 70% humidity.