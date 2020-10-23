While experts suggest avoiding vigorous exercise within an hour of bedtime (it raises heart rate, body temperature and adrenaline), calming exercise can have the opposite effect.

Stretching and meditative movement like yoga have been found to improve sleep quality, reduce the amount of time it takes to fall asleep and the amount of time spent awake at night, numerous studies have shown. These types of exercises elicit the relaxation response, in which the body experiences a flood of calming hormones and physiological reactions that quiet the nervous system.

Here are some exercises to try right before bedtime:

Cat/cow — Moving between cat and cow yoga poses releases upper-back and neck tension and synchronizes breath and movement. Come into a tabletop position on the floor, with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. As you inhale, drop the belly, press the chest forward and look up. Exhale, tuck the chin toward the chest and round the spine. Move fluidly between the two poses so that with each inhale you come into cow and with each exhale you come into cat. Take three to five breaths.

Child’s pose — This releases tension in the back and shoulders, gently stretches the hips and has an overall soothing effect. Starting in tabletop, sink your hips back to your heels and settle your chest between your thighs. Your big toes are touching one another and your knees are as far apart as they need to be to let you breathe deeply. Walk your hands out in front of you, stretching through the arms. Your forehead can rest on the ground, or, for a mini massage, place a tennis ball or massage ball under your forehead and gently roll from side to side.

Thread the needle — This gentle twist stretches and loosens the lower back. Start in tabletop position, wrists under shoulders and knees under hips. As you inhale, take the right arm to the sky, palm facing away from the body. Exhale and sweep the right arm under the chest, resting the shoulder on the ground. Turn the right palm up toward the sky and rest the right cheek on the ground. Keep the left palm pressing into the earth or deepen the twist by taking the left hand to the small of your back. Hold for five breaths. Then on an inhale sweep the right hand toward the sky for a gentle countertwist. Exhale, return to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

Low lunge.

Low lunge — This opens up the psoas muscle, the deepest muscle in the core that connects the spine to the legs. Come back to tabletop. Step your right foot forward between your hands and slide your left knee farther behind you. Keep your hands on the floor, framing the front foot, or place them on your front knee. Take five to 10 breaths here and switch legs.

Neck massage with balls.

Neck massage with balls — This releases neck tension. Come down onto your back with a yoga block or thick book under your head. Turn your head to the right and place the ball on your upper neck behind your ear. Take five deep breaths. Then gently nod “yes” three or four times, and “no” three or four times. Switch sides.

Bear hugs and snow angels — These exercises open the chest and release tension in the back and shoulders. Come down on your back and place two tennis or massage balls in between your shoulder blades at the top of your spine. (Tip: Putting the balls inside a sock will keep them from rolling away.) Keep your knees bent and feet on the floor. Rest your head on the floor and take your arms out to your sides. Take three to five breaths here. Then give yourself a hug, crossing right arm over left, and switch, crossing left arm over right. Repeat a few times. Return your arms to your sides. Inhale and slowly extend your arms overhead. Exhale and bring the elbows into your waist. Repeat three to five times, trying to keep the arms on the floor throughout the movement. Lift your hips and roll the balls down your spine a few inches and repeat. Keep rolling the balls down your back and repeating the bear hugs and snow angels until you get to the midback.

Figure-four stretch — Also known as “supine pigeon,” this stretch opens up the hips and relieves pressure in the lower back. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor. Cross your right foot over your left thigh, just above your knee. Stay here, or hold onto the back of your left thigh and gently pull both legs toward you. Flex both feet, and keep your left foot at knee height or higher. Hold for five to 10 breaths and switch sides.

Knee to chest to spinal twist — This combination move stretches the hips and lower back. Stretch out your legs and slide them together. Pull your right knee into your chest, clasp your fingers around your right shin and gently hug your knee in to stretch your low back and hips. Hold for three breaths. Release your knee and send it across the left leg for a gentle spinal twist. Turn your gaze to the right. Hold for five to 10 breaths and switch sides.