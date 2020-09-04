If you are an athlete, you may gain greater immunity from a flu shot than people who are less active, according to two new studies of exercise and vaccinations. The studies, which involved the same group of elite runners, swimmers, wrestlers, cyclists and other athletes, suggest that intense training amplifies our vaccine response, a finding with particular relevance now, as the flu season looms and scientists work to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Researchers recruited 45 fit, young, elite athletes, male and female. Their sports ranged from endurance events, like the marathon, to power sports, including wrestling and hammer throw, to team sports, such as basketball and badminton.

For the first of the two experiments, scientists also recruited an additional 25 young people who were healthy but not athletes to serve as a control group. The researchers drew blood from everyone.

Afterward, all of the young people received a flu shot and the groups returned for follow-up blood draws a week, two weeks and six months after the vaccination. The researchers found significantly more anti-influenza immune cells and antibodies in the athletes’ blood, especially in the week after the shot. The athletes showed a “more pronounced immune response,” with presumably better protection against flu infection than the other young people, said Martina Sester, an immunologist at Saarland University and study co-author.

But those results did not look at the acute effects of exercise and whether a single, intense workout might alter the body’s reactions to a vaccine. So, for the second study, which was published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, the scientists focused only on the immune reactions of the athletes.

The researchers found that whether the athletes’ inoculations came almost immediately after training or a day later, their immune reactions were the same. A strenuous workout beforehand had not lowered — or boosted — the response.