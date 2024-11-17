EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Watch Monticello’s Adalynn Biegler set two records at the 2024 MN high school girls swimming state tournament
The sophomore broke records in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle in the Class 1A competition on Saturday.
Sophomore Adalynn Biegler set state records in the 50 free (22.38 seconds) and 100 free (49.20), helping Monticello to a third-place finish in the team competition at the Class 1A meet Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Edina’s Rachel Wittmer set the previous 50 free record (22.54) in 2015, while Chanhassen’s Zoe Avestruz posted a time of a 49.22 seconds in the 100 free in 2014.
“When she puts her mind to something, she goes after it wholeheartedly,” said Stacy Biegler, Monticello’s coach and Adalynn’s mother. “She’s just humble but very confident in herself, and she just loves to race and compete.”
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Monticello's Biegler sets two records at 2024 girls swimming state tournament
The sophomore broke records in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle in the Class 1A competition on Saturday.