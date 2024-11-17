High Schools

Exclusive video: Saturday night highlights from the MN high school football state tournament on Nov. 16, 2024

Watch the best moments from Saturday’s state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 17, 2024 at 5:26AM

2024 Minnesota high school football highlights

Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

MN high school football state semifinal scores for Nov. 16, 2024

Click here to view scores and results on the MN Football Hub, the premier online source for MN high school football scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, video highlights and more.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday

card image

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state

High Schools

Exclusive video highlights from MN high school football state semifinals

High Schools

The Prep Bowl pairings are set. Here’s what you need to know

card image