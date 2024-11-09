Exclusive video highlights from the MN high school volleyball state tournament on Nov. 8, 2024
Watch the best moments from Friday’s Class 3A, 2A and 1A semifinals at Xcel Energy Center in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 9, 2024 at 5:12AM
Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the Class 3A, 2A and 1A semifinals at the Xcel Energy Center.
MN high school volleyball state tournament scores for Nov. 8, 2024
Click here to view scores and results on the MN Volleyball Hub, the premier online source for MN high school volleyball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, video highlights and more.
Alexandria, Marshall advance to play for Class 3A volleyball championship ... plus other semifinals results
Alexandria sank undefeated Delano in the semifinals. Mayer Lutheran won its 1A semifinal to head to its fourth consecutive state title game. In Class 2A, Hawley and Southwest Christian pulled off upsets.