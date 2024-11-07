High Schools

Exclusive video highlights from the MN high school volleyball state tournament on Nov. 6, 2024

Watch the best moments from Wednesday’s Class 4A and 3A quarterfinals from Xcel Energy Center in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 7, 2024 at 4:43AM

2024 Minnesota high school volleyball state tournament

Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of Class 4A and 3A quarterfinals from the Xcel Energy Center.

MN high school volleyball state quarterfinal scores for Nov. 6, 2024

Click here to view scores and results on the MN Volleyball Hub, the premier online source for MN high school volleyball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, highlights and more.

Star Tribune staff

