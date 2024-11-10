High Schools

Exclusive video highlights from the MN high school volleyball Class 2A tournament on Nov. 9, 2024

Watch the best moments from Saturday’s Class 2A championship, third-place and consolation championship matches at the Xcel Energy Center in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 10, 2024 at 4:14AM

2024 Minnesota high school volleyball state tournament

Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the Class 2A championship, third-place and consolation championship at the Xcel Energy Center.

MN high school volleyball state tournament scores for Nov. 9, 2024

Click here to view scores and results on the MN Volleyball Hub, the premier online source for MN high school volleyball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, video highlights and more.

Star Tribune staff

