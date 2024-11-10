Exclusive video highlights from the MN high school volleyball Class 1A tournament on Nov. 9, 2024
Watch the best moments from Saturday’s Class 1A championship, third-place and consolation championship matches at the Xcel Energy Center in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 10, 2024 at 3:47AM
Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the Class 1A championship, third-place and consolation championship at the Xcel Energy Center.
