Exclusive video highlights from the MN high school girls soccer state semifinals on Oct. 29, 2024
Watch the best moments from Tuesday’s matchups from U.S. Bank Stadium in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 31, 2024 at 5:07AM
MN high school girls soccer state semifinal scores for Oct. 29, 2024
Click here to view scores and results on the MN Soccer Hub, the premier online source for MN high school soccer scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, highlights and more.
