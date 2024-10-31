High Schools

Exclusive video highlights from the MN high school boys soccer state semifinals on Oct. 30, 2024

Watch the best moments from Wednesday’s matchups from U.S. Bank Stadium in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 31, 2024 at 5:37AM

2024 Minnesota high school soccer state tournament

Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of games from U.S. Bank Stadium.

MN high school boys soccer state semifinal scores for Oct. 30, 2024

Click here to view scores and results on the MN Soccer Hub, the premier online source for MN high school soccer scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, highlights and more.

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More
High Schools

Football predictions: Who will win highly-anticipated Alexandria-Moorhead rematch for 5A section championship?

card image

High school sports writers David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen also pick winners for Eden Prairie at Maple Grove, Edina at Eagan and Andover at Elk River playoff football games.

High Schools

Football: 6A battle of Eden Prairie-Maple Grove isn't your run of the mill second round matchup

card image
High Schools

Exclusive video highlights from boys soccer state semifinals

Video Thumbnail01:36