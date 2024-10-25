High Schools

Exclusive video highlights from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the MN high school boys and girls soccer state tournament on Oct. 24, 2024

Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the MSHSL state quarterfinals from game sites around the Twin Cities.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 25, 2024 at 4:31AM

2024 Minnesota high school boys and girls soccer state tournament highlights

Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the MSHSL state quarterfinals from game sites around the Twin Cities on Oct. 24.

Click here to view boys soccer scores and results and here to view girls soccer scores and results on the MN Soccer Hub, the premier online source for MN high school soccer scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, video highlights and more.

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More
High Schools

Exclusive video highlights from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the MN high school boys and girls soccer state tournament

Video Thumbnail01:45

Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the MSHSL state quarterfinals from game sites around the Twin Cities.

High Schools

Prep sports results for Thursday, Oct. 24

card image
High Schools

Free MN high school football livestream: Watch Rosemount vs. Blaine in Star Tribune Game of the Week

card image