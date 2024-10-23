High Schools

Exclusive video highlights from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the MN high school boys and girls soccer state tournament

Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of games from the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota on Oct. 22, 2024.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 23, 2024 at 5:52AM

2024 Minnesota high school soccer highlights

Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of games from across across the Twin Cities metro and Greater Minnesota.

MN high school boys and girls soccer state playoff scores for Oct. 22, 2024

Click here to view boys soccer scores and results and here to view girls soccer scores and results on the MN Soccer Hub, the premier online source for MN high school soccer scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news and more.

