Exclusive video highlights from NSPN.tv’s coverage of MN high school football section playoffs
Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of games from the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota on Oct. 22, 2024.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 23, 2024 at 5:29AM
Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of games from across across the Twin Cities metro and Greater Minnesota.
MN high school football section playoff scores for Oct. 22, 2024
Click here to view scores and results on the MN Football Hub, the premier online source for MN high school football scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news and more.
High Schools
Exclusive video highlights from Maple Grove's victory over Minnetonka in Star Tribune Game of the Week on Oct. 17, 2024
Watch the best moments from Thursday’s matchup in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.