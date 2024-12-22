High Schools

Exclusive video highlights: Top plays from MN high school basketball and hockey games

Watch some of the best moments from NSPN.tv’s coverage of boys and girls teams from across the state for the week of Dec. 16, 2024.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 22, 2024 at 1:47AM

2024-25 Minnesota high school basketball and hockey video highlights

Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of boys and girls teams from across Minnesota in this exclusive video.

Want to view scores and stats from these games? Find them on our MN High School Sports Hubs — the premier online sources for high school sports results, schedules, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams and more.

Click on the links below to visit our winter sports hubs.

MN Girls Hockey Hub

MN Boys Hockey Hub

MN Girls Basketball Hub

MN Boys Basketball Hub

MN Wrestling Hub

MN Gymnastics Hub

MN Skiing Hub

MN Swimming Hub

