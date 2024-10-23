Exclusive video highlights from Maple Grove's victory over Minnetonka in Star Tribune Game of the Week on Oct. 17, 2024

Exclusive video highlights from Maple Grove’s victory over Minnetonka in the Star Tribune Game of the Week on Oct. 17
Watch the best moments from Thursday’s matchup in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.
October 23, 2024 at 7:29PM
Week 8: Maple Grove got three TD passes from Kaden Harney but relied on a pick-6 and a field goal to defeat Minnetonka
Watch the full game replay below.
