Exclusive video highlights from Maple Grove's victory over Minnetonka in Star Tribune Game of the Week on Oct. 17, 2024

Exclusive video highlights from Maple Grove’s victory over Minnetonka in the Star Tribune Game of the Week on Oct. 17

Watch the best moments from Thursday’s matchup in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 23, 2024 at 7:29PM

2024 Star Tribune high school football spotlight games

See the most impactful plays from Friday’s matchup in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.

Week 8: Maple Grove got three TD passes from Kaden Harney but relied on a pick-6 and a field goal to defeat Minnetonka

Watch the full game replay below.

