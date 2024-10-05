High Schools

Exclusive video highlights from Elk River’s rout of rival Rogers in the Star Tribune Game of the Week

Watch the best moments from Friday’s matchup in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 5, 2024 at 4:29AM

2024 Star Tribune high school football spotlight games

See the most impactful plays from Friday’s matchup in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.

Week 6: Rogers vs. Elk River on Oct. 4, 2024.

Watch the full game replay below.

