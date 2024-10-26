High Schools

Exclusive video highlights from Blaine’s wild last-second victory over Rosemount in the Star Tribune Game of the Week on Oct. 25, 2024

Watch the best moments from Friday’s matchup in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 26, 2024 at 2:11AM

2024 Star Tribune MN high school football spotlight games

See the most impactful plays from Friday’s matchup in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.

Class 6A state tournament, Round of 32: Jared Killian’s 29-yard field goal caps Blaine’s comeback in a wild, back-and-forth game against Rosemount on Oct. 25, 2024.

Watch the full game replay below.

