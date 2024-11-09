High Schools

Exclusive video: Friday Night Highlights from the MN high school football state tournament on Nov. 8, 2024

Watch the best moments from the state quarterfinals at sites across Minnesota in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 9, 2024 at 5:16AM

2024 Minnesota high school football spotlight games

Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of games from across Minnesota.

MN high school football state quarterfinal scores for Nov. 8, 2024

Click here to view scores and results on the MN Football Hub, the premier online source for MN high school football scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, video highlights and more.

Star Tribune staff

