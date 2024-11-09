Exclusive video: Friday Night Highlights from the MN high school football state tournament on Nov. 8, 2024
Watch the best moments from the state quarterfinals at sites across Minnesota in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.
Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of games from across Minnesota.
Alexandria, Marshall advance to play for Class 3A volleyball championship ... plus other semifinals results
Alexandria sank undefeated Delano in the semifinals. Mayer Lutheran won its 1A semifinal to head to its fourth consecutive state title game. In Class 2A, Hawley and Southwest Christian pulled off upsets.