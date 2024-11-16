High Schools

Exclusive video: Friday night highlights from the MN high school football state tournament on Nov. 15, 2024

Watch the best moments from Friday’s state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in this exclusive video produced by NSPN.tv.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 16, 2024 at 5:45AM

2024 Minnesota high school football spotlight games

Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

MN high school football state semifinal scores for Nov. 15, 2024

Click here to view scores and results on the MN Football Hub, the premier online source for MN high school football scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, video highlights and more.

Star Tribune staff

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, Nov. 15

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

Exclusive video highlights from MN high school football state semifinals

