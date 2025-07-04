Excitement mounts as the Oasis reunion tour prepares to kick off in Cardiff

LONDON — Oasis is due to take to the stage in Cardiff, Wales on Friday, kicking off a hotly, and somewhat anxiously, anticipated reunion tour.
The return of the Britpop-era rockers after a 16-year hiatus is a major moment for fans. Will it be a storming success? Definitely maybe.
Predictions are tricky when it comes to Noel and Liam Gallagher, the sparring siblings who give Oasis its charisma, and its volatile chemistry.
''That's one of the attractions about Oasis — they bring this element of risk,'' said author and music journalist John Aizlewood. He said the ''alternative aura that they have cultivated with the age-old pop story of fractious brothers'' is part of the band's appeal.
Unless the brothers' combustible relationship derails proceedings, two nights at Cardiff's 70,000-capacity Principality Stadium on Friday and Saturday raise the curtain on a 19-date Live '25 tour in the U.K. and Ireland. Then come stops in North America, South America, Asia and Australia, ending in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Nov. 23.
Founded in the working-class streets of Manchester in 1991, Oasis released its debut album, ''Definitely Maybe,'' in 1994 and became one of the dominant British acts of the 1990s, releasing eight U.K. No. 1 albums and producing hits including ''Wonderwall,'' ''Champagne Supernova,'' ''Roll With It'' and ''Don't Look Back in Anger.''
The band's sound was fueled by singalong rock choruses and the combustible chemistry between guitarist-songwriter Noel Gallagher — a Beatles and glam rock-loving musician with a knack for memorable tunes — and younger brother Liam, a frontman of compelling swagger and style.
Then and since, the brothers have often traded barbs — onstage, in the studio and in interviews. Liam once called Noel ''tofu boy,'' while Noel branded his brother ''the angriest man you'll ever meet. He's like a man with a fork in a world of soup.''