Excessive Heat Concerns To End The Week

Ready for the heat to return? As we head into Friday afternoon, heat index values are expected to climb into the 90s and 100s across a good portion of southern and western Minnesota, including potentially topping 100F in the Twin Cities and even as far north as Roseau.

Those heat index values will start to eclipse 100F as we head through the mid-afternoon hours on Friday here in the Twin Cities.

Due to the dangerously hot conditions expected Friday, Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued. The Excessive Heat Warning for the Twin Cities is in effect from Noon to 9 PM for heat index values of up to 101F.

Highs on Friday will top off in the low 90s, and once you combine the dewpoint in the 70s that'll be what it makes it feel like approximately 100F at times during the afternoon hours in the Twin Cities. Dewpoints will be even higher as we head into the weekend - potentially in the mid-70s Saturday - meaning it will certainly feel sticky out.

And heat index values will continue to be elevated in southern and central Minnesota as we go into the weekend, with afternoon values in the 90s and potentially 100s in spots.

_______________________________________________

Severe Weather Potential

We'll be watching the potential for severe weather on Friday. While a few storms in the morning hours across northern and central Minnesota may produce some gusty winds, there is a better threat of severe weather from storms late in the evening into the overnight hours in northern and western Minnesota. A Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place for large hail and damaging winds.

Then as we go into Saturday, we watch another Marginal Risk of severe weather across a good portion of Minnesota. There is a lot of uncertainty as to potential storms during the afternoon and evening hours, but any storms that do form could be capable of large hail and damaging winds.

_______________________________________________

Drought Update

The latest Drought Monitor was released on Thursday and thanks to heavier rain over the past few weeks there has been an improvement in all categories of drought across central and northern Minnesota. Only 0.89% of the state is in severe drought - concentrated right around Duluth.

_______________________________________________

Minnesota: Still Hurricane-Free

By Paul Douglas



Lake water temperatures are peaking in the next 1-2 weeks. I saw 83F on Pelican Lake Thursday. Water takes longer to heat up than land. That's why peak season for hurricanes is in September, when water temperatures are warmest in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

Due to unusual warmth in the oceans and relatively light winds aloft, meteorologists are predicting a very busy season for hurricanes. We already have Gonzalo east of the Lesser Antilles, a tropical swirl in the Gulf of Mexico that may strengthen into "Hanna", and Hurricane Douglas steaming toward Hawaii. Minnesota's weather is volatile but we still don't experience hurricanes.

MSP should hit 90F today with deodorant-challenging levels of humidity. An unstable, tropical airmass sparks numerous T-storms Saturday (have a Plan B) but a drier northwest breeze pushes most storms into Iowa Sunday; probably the nicer day of the weekend.

Wednesday brought the first whiff of fall, but the second half of summer may bring another 7-12 days of 90s.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

FRIDAY: Sunny, feels like 100F. Wake up 71. High 91. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Muggy with numerous T-storms nearby. Wake up 76. High 88. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunnier and drier. Storms flee. Wake up 74. High 87. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler with more clouds than sun. Wake up 65. High 82. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine, late PM shower risk. Wake up 64. High 78. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and less wind. Wake up 61. High 80. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sun, quite comfortable. Wake up 64. High 82. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 24th

1987: A historic deluge ends in the Twin Cities. Two-day totals include over a foot of rain at Bloomington. Nearly 10 inches falls in downtown Minneapolis, and near 9 inches is recorded in St. Paul. At one time the water reaches a depth of 13.5 feet on I-494 near East Bush Lake Road. I-494 in Bloomington would be closed for nearly 5 days.

1891: Heavy frost hits Elkton in Mower County in southeast Minnesota. The frost kills all vegetable crops. The low in Elkton is 34, and the Twin Cities have a low of 49.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

July 24th

Average High: 83F (Record: 104F set in 1941)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 49F set in 1891)

Average Precipitation: 0.14" (Record: 1.69" set in 2012)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 24th

Sunrise: 5:50 AM

Sunset: 8:48 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 57 minutes and 51 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 5 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 14.5 Hours Of Daylight? August 5th (14 hours, 29 minutes, and 39 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 6 AM?: August 2nd (6:00 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 8:30 PM?: August 7th (8:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

A few storms will be possible Friday during the morning and midday hours, particularly across central and northern portions of the state. Warm conditions are otherwise expected, with highs in the 90s across portions of southern and western Minnesota. Once you factor in the humidity, however, it will feel much warmer in the afternoon as mentioned above. Want some cooler air? 72F expected for a high in Grand Marais.

Highs across the state will be above average on Friday. In portions of northwestern Minnesota, they will be about 11F above average. In the Twin Cities, the average high for July 24th is 83F.

Highs will be right around 90F as we head through the weekend, but with a cold front moving through Sunday we will see temperatures cool to right around average to begin next week.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

As we go into Friday, heavy rain will be possible along the Gulf Coast with Tropical Depression Eight moving through the Gulf of Mexico. A cold front will help spark showers and storms in the Mid-Atlantic states, and a system up in Canada with trailing fronts into the United States will help bring showers and storms in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. Monsoonal showers and storms will be possible in the Desert Southwest.

As we look at rainfall through Saturday evening, we are watching two areas across the nation where over 3" could fall. The first is along the Gulf Coast due to Tropical Depression Eight. The second is in portions of the Southwest with monsoonal moisture.

_______________________________________________

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Eight formed in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday Night and has slowly gotten better organized Thursday. As of the 4 PM CDT update, Eight had winds of 35 mph. It is forecast to become a tropical storm (named Hanna) before landfall along the Texas coast Saturday. Tropical Storm Warnings were in place from Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass, TX, with Tropical Storm Watches from San Luis Pass to High Island, TX.

As of late Thursday afternoon, Gonzalo was still a tropical storm moving westward across the Atlantic. The 5 PM AST update had Gonzalo with winds of 60 mph. There is a greater than average uncertainty in the strength forecast over the next few days, but it could still reach hurricane strength as it approaches the Windward Islands this weekend. It is expected to dissipate about five days out while moving through the Caribbean. Hurricane Watches are in place for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with Tropical Storm Watches for Tobago and Grenada.

Douglas in the Pacific has strengthened into a major hurricane with wind speeds of 125 mph. While gradual weakening is expected to start Friday, this system could impact Hawaii as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane late this weekend.

_______________________________________________

Are Earth's magnetic poles about to swap places? Strange anomaly gives clues.

More from LiveScience: "Deep inside the Earth, liquid iron is flowing and generating the Earth's magnetic field, which protects our atmosphere and satellites against harmful radiation from the sun. This field changes over time, and also behaves differently in different parts of the world. The field can even change polarity completely, with the magnetic north and south poles switching places. This is called a reversal and last happened 780,000 years ago. Between South America and southern Africa, there is an enigmatic magnetic region called the South Atlantic Anomaly, where the field is a lot weaker than we would expect. Weak and unstable fields are thought to precede magnetic reversals, so some have argued this feature may be evidence that we are facing one."

How You Can Help Save the Fireflies

More from Lifehacker: "If you’ve noticed that your backyard doesn’t seem to glow with the twinkle of fireflies as much as it used to, you’re right: It likely doesn’t. Fireflies are disappearing from fields, marshes and forests all over the world. The data might not be there to show the decline quantitatively, but the empirical evidence is there. Christopher Heckscher, an entomologist at Delaware State University, told USA Today that he has hunted rare fireflies, and there are some described by entomologists in the early 20th-century that he can’t find—including a firefly that was commonly found in the Brandywine River watershed, a part of the Delaware River watershed in New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey."

E.P.A. Proposes Airplane Emission Standards That Airlines Already Meet

More from the New York Times: "The Trump administration on Wednesday made public the federal government’s first proposal to control planet-warming pollution from airplanes, but the draft regulation would not push the airlines beyond emissions limits they have set for themselves. President Trump is still pressing forward on his three-and-a-half-year rollback of environmental standards, and the proposed airline rule would stave off an impending lawsuit by putting the federal government in compliance with a legal requirement that it regulate airplane greenhouse emissions."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in. Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser