Hot, hot, hot. And windy and humid, too.

Keeping cool will be the order of the day Tuesday in the Twin Cities and across much of southern Minnesota as temperatures soar into the upper 90s and heat indexes — what it actually feels like outdoors — hit triple digits.

An excessive heat warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. in the seven-county metro area and will last until 8 p.m. The combination of heat and humidity will "create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely," the National Weather Service said in issuing the warning.

To keep cool, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if possible and avoid being in the sun, the Weather Service said.

Free places to cool off include shopping malls, libraries and most city and county and recreation centers. Beaches are open at many lakes throughout the metro area.

Swimming pools also are an option, but they may charge a fee. Movie theaters are an option, too.

One place not to be is in cars with the windows up. In extreme heat, "car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes," the Weather Service said.

Several Minneapolis public schools will shift to an e-learning day due to the forecasted heat. Buildings without air conditioning that will be closed to the public Tuesday include Bryn Mawr, Field, Hiawatha, Kenny, Kenwood, Longfellow, Northrup and Pratt community schools, both the upper and lower campus of Lake Harriet School, Sheridan Arts Spanish Dual Immersion School and Roosevelt High School.

The record high for June 14 is 98 degrees set in 1987. The forecast high Tuesday is 99 degrees.

Tuesday's one-day heat blast is a preview of what is to come. After a chance of showers on Wednesday and cooler temperatures in the 80s Wednesday through Friday, the dangerous heat and humidity will return with vengeance by the weekend.

The last time the metro area hit 100 degrees was May 28, 2018. That could happen Sunday and Monday as an intense heat wave is predicted to deliver high temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees across southern and western Minnesota, the Weather Service said.

Find a cooling center

Cooling spaces are available for the public during extreme heat. For a list of places, click on the links below.