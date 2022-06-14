Excessive Heat Concerns Today. A Shot At 100F

Excessive Heat on Tuesday

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 103 expected.

* WHERE...Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott and Dakota Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Max Heat Index For Tuesday

Here's the max heat index values across the region today, which shows readings in the triple digits for some, including the Twin Cities. The heat on Tuesday will be quite dangerous if not taken seriously.

HOT Tuesday Ahead

Here's a look highs around the region on Tuesday. Temperatures will be well above average with highs warming into the 80s and 90s. The Twin Cities could warm into the mid/upper 90s, which will be near +15F to +20F above average and potentially the warmest day of the year and warmest day since last June. If we hit 100F, it would be the first time since May 28th, 2018.

Top 10 Hottest Days in Minneapolis So Far This Year

Here are the top 10 warmest days of 2022 so far in Minneapolis. Note that we've only hit 90F or warmer twice. 92F was the warmest day on May 12th. The forecast on Tuesday is in the mid/upper 90s and if it holds, it will be the warmest day of the year so far. Last year, there 12 days in June that warmed into the 90s.

Top 10 Hottest Day in Minnesota Since 2018

Here's the top 10 hottest days in Minneapolis since 2018. Note that we've only seen 1 day in the 100s since then, but if we do hit 100F on Tuesday, it will only the the 67th time on record.

Hot With T-Storms Chances At Times

Here's the weather outlook from AM Tuesday to PM Sunday. After a hot Tuesday, showers and storms will be possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday, mainly south and east of the Twin Cities. The rest of the forecast period appears to be mainly dry with a few chances of rain across northern Minnesota.

Precipitation Potential Through Next Week

Here's the weekend rainfall potential through PM Sunday. Showers and storms will be possible south and east of the Twin Cities Tuesday night into Wednesday with some spots seeing nearly 1" of rain, especially in the far southeast corner of the state.

Minnesota Drought Update

Thanks to above average precipitation so far this year, we've wiped out much of the drought that was in place to start the year. In fact, as of early January, nearly 10% of the state in northern Minnesota was considered in a severe drought. Now, only 3% of the state is considered to be abnormally dry.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Tuesday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Tuesday shows high temps warming into the mid/upper 90s, which will be nearly +20F above average. By the way, the record high for the Twin Cities on June 14th is 98F, so we could tie a record.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Tuesday shows temperatures starting in the mid/upper 70s in the morning and warming into the mid/upper 90s by the afternoon. Not only will there be a potential record warm low temp on Tuesday, but there will also be a potential record high during the day. Southerly winds will also be a bit breezy with gusts approaching 25mph to near 30mph

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows temps running well above average on Tuesday with highs nearing 100F. It'll be a little closer to average midweek before readings spike again this weekend and into early next week.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows chances of showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday. The rest of the week looks mainly dry with temps warming to well above average levels again late weekend and into early next week.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook, temps will be hot on Tuesday with highs in the 90s. We'll cool down a bit to near normal levels during the 2nd half of the week, but 90s will be possible again for a few days late weekend into next week.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps across much of the central and southern US with cooler than average temps in the northwest and northeast.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows drier weather in place across much of the central and eastern US. The Southwestern US could actually see more active weather with increasing precipitation chances.

Excessive Heat Concerns Today. A Shot At 100F

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

It's gonna be a hot one out there today, no question. Likely the hottest day so far this year and potentially the hottest day since last June. There is an outside chance that we could even hit the century mark, which would be the first time since May 28th, 2018, more than 4 years ago.

Note that the Twin Cities has only hit 100 degrees or better 66 times in recorded history. The hottest day was on July 14th, 1936 when the mercury soared to 108F in the Twin Cities metro. By comparison, Phoenix typically sees 111 days in the 100s each year. Uffda!

Excessive heat concerns have been posted across much of the region today for heat index values that could approach 105F. If you have to be outside today make sure to take plenty of breaks and drink lots of fluids. Hopefully you can escape to an air conditioned spot to ride out the blistering afternoon sunshine.

According to NOAA, heat is the #1 weather related cause of deaths in the U.S. claiming the lives of more than 100 Americans each year. Know the signs of heat illness and be safe!

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Excessive Heat Warning. Winds: SSW 10-20. High: 98.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers or storms. Winds: W 10-15. Low: 65.

WEDNESDAY: T-Storms early. Not as hot. Winds: WSW 10-15. High: 84.

THURSDAY: Breezy. Isolated PM shower north. Winds: WSW 15-30. Wake-up: 64. High: 84.

FRIDAY: Less wind. Mild sunshine. Winds: N 5. Wake-up: 62. High: 81.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Heating up again. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 60. High: 87.

SUNDAY: Sunny, Hot & Sticky. Winds: SSW 10-15. Wake-up: 65. High: 92.

MONDAY: Another scorcher. Find some A/C. Winds: SW 10-15. Wake-up: 66. High: 95.

This Day in Weather History

June 14th

1981: A tornado hits Roseville, destroying homes and damages Har Mar Mall.

1956: 8 inches of rain fall in the Ivanhoe area in 3.5 hours. 100 thousand dollars in damage to crops is reported.

1943: Torrential downpours cause flooding in the Twin Cities and east central Minnesota. 2.5 inches of rain fall in St. Paul in two hours. In addition, four streetcars are hit by lightning.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

June 14th

Average High: 79F (Record: 98F set in 1987)

Average Low: 60F (Record: 44F set in 1909, 1917, 1927)

Record Rainfall: 2.48" set in 1924

Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 14th

Sunrise: 5:25am

Sunset: 9:00pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 34 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 31 seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 Hour & 48 Minutes

Moon Phase for June 14th at Midnight

0.8 Days After Full "Flower" Moon

"11:14 pm CDT (May 15th) Flowers are abundant everywhere by this time of year. This moon was also known as the Full Corn Planting Moon or the Milk Moon. This full moon will also undergo a Blood Moon total lunar eclipse. North America will have a ringside seat for it, as totality will occur between the late evening hours of May 15 and the after-midnight hours of May 16 depending on your location. Totality will last 85 minutes."

National High Temps Tuesday

The weather outlook on Saturday shows well above average temps in the Southern and Southwestern US with record highs possible in many spots. Some of this heat could be life-threatening with heat index values reach 105F to 115F.

National Weather Outlook

Here's the national weather outlook through PM Wednesday, which shows slightly more active weather in place across the northern tier of the nation. Keep in mind that some of the storms could be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found across parts of the northern tier of the nation. There will also be more active weather in the eastern US and potentially some monsoon moisture in the Southwest with decent rain chances in the Four Corners region.

Climate Stories

"Intense drought conditions could make this summer one of the hottest in Texas history"

"With the state experiencing its most severe early summer drought conditions in nearly a decade, Texans are facing a wave of especially hot and dry weather that may kick off one of the state's hottest summers on record, says Texas A&M University climate expert John Nielsen-Gammon. A regents professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences who serves as the Texas state climatologist, Nielsen-Gammon said the state has already been experiencing higher-than-average temperatures this year, with last month tying for the second-hottest May in Texas history."

"La Nina Climate Cycle Could Last Into 2023: UN"

"The weather phenomenon La Nina, which has affected global temperatures and worsened drought and flooding, will likely continue for months, and possibly even into 2023, the UN warned Friday. La Nina refers to the large-scale cooling of surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, occurring every two to seven years. The UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said there was a 70 percent chance that the protracted La Nina event — which has held the globe in its clutches almost uninterrupted since September 2020 — will continue until at least August. "Some long-lead predictions even suggest that it might persist into 2023," it said in a statement."

"Austin Residents Ordered to Limit Water Usage as Dry Spell Sweeps Region"

"The Lone Star State is being pummeled by high temperatures and dry weather. The city of Austin is starting to feel the effects of the ongoing drought in the American Southwest. Earlier this week, Austin began restrictions as water that is stored in lakes Buchanan and Travis, dropped significantly, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Under the stage 1 drought restrictions, residents can use hose-end sprinklers only twice a week, and waitstaff at restaurants can only serve water if a patron requests it, KUT reported. Residents can only water via irrigation sprinklers once a week, overnight. Anyone who violates these rules could be fined up to $500 dollars, according to the Statesman. This is the first time in three years that the state has issued water restrictions."

