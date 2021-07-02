Earlier this year, it looked like Excelsior would be forced for the second year in a row to cancel July 4 fireworks — the biggest and possibly oldest holiday display on Lake Minnetonka, drawing upward of 10,000 people to the city in a typical year — because of lack of funds.

Then a group of donors came to the rescue, offering to sponsor this year's event. They made only one request: that the fireworks be moved to Deephaven.

Viewers are still being encouraged to watch the show from Excelsior Commons, the 13-acre public park where the show has been held almost every year for more than a century. This year's stage will be a barge off the Deephaven shoreline, just under 2 miles to the northeast from the Commons, visible across the lake. The Deephaven area does not offer a similarly spacious gathering spot.

"The fireworks are going to be wonderfully visible from the Commons," said Jen Weiss, executive director of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event.

But some people aren't happy about the relocation. More than 100 griping comments were posted in a local Facebook group, and the chamber has received dozens of calls complaining of the move, Weiss said.

The donors' identities have not been disclosed, and Weiss declined to say how much of the fireworks' $85,000 cost they contributed.

The barge location may be closer to where they live, she said, "which we thought was reasonable if they were willing to guarantee fireworks."

"Any nonprofit or fundraiser will tell you sometimes you need to work with your donors," she said.

Steve Coman, CEO of RES Pyro, the company that provides and operates the fireworks, said viewers probably shouldn't complain about a show someone else is paying for.

"They are getting a display. Is it going to be right there in Excelsior? No," he said. "Quite honestly, I like watching fireworks myself from a little distance — your neck doesn't get so strained."

Many cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, aren't hosting fireworks this year because of factors including lingering COVID concerns and fireworks shortages.

In Excelsior, the fireworks are normally supported by revenue from annual community events. But all events last year and so far this year were canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Excelsior's Independence Day celebration — a daylong affair that includes races, a kids' parade and a petting zoo — will be the community's first big event of 2021, Weiss said.

Police estimate at least 10,000 people typically visit Excelsior to watch the pyrotechnics. City streets and parking lots fill with cars. Once the show starts, police shut off all traffic into town.

"People walk miles from the outskirts of town," said Lt. Justin Ballsrud of the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department. Boaters, restaurant customers, party guests and residents around the lake also catch the show.

The audience is big enough, Weiss said, that "if everybody donated a few dollars to the fireworks we would have enough funding to provide fireworks for the next three years."

