Excellent start for baseball's NL West foreshadows a potentially historic 4-team summer race

PHOENIX — The Los Angeles Dodgers seem like they have nearly unlimited amounts of money, three former MVPs in their starting lineup with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, and a pitching staff that never runs out of overpowering arms.
So far, that's good for third place in their five-team division.
Welcome to the National League West, which is far from a one-team show four weeks into the season. Going into Friday night's games, the San Diego Padres (17-8), San Francisco Giants (17-9), Dodgers (16-9) and Arizona Diamondbacks (14-11) are all off to a good start, foreshadowing a potentially fascinating summer race.
''For us, who are so close to it, not surprised,'' Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. ''They're all very good teams. I think it's the best division in baseball. We're all sort of built differently, too, which is interesting and fun if you look at the construction, the strengths, weaknesses of the four clubs.
"It's going to be an interesting season how this all plays out.''
To be clear, the big-spending Dodgers have not underperformed this season. Los Angeles has a .640 winning percentage through 25 games, which translates to a 104-win pace. That's right where everyone pretty much expected them to be.
Instead, it's the great play from the Padres and Giants — and to a lesser extent the D-backs — that has set up a summer of fun. Since baseball split the NL and AL into three divisions in 1994, the 2002 AL West has the record for the highest winning percentage with a .566 mark.
So far, the 2025 version of the NL West is off to a .544 start — and that's including the Colorado Rockies, who are a dreadful 4-20 for the worst record in baseball. Take out the Rockies, and the other four teams have combined for a .634 winning percentage.