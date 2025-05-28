Ex-WWE executive agrees to help accuser in sex abuse lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE

Grant sued the WWE, McMahon and Laurinaitis last year in federal court in Connecticut, where the WWE is based in Stamford. In graphic detail, she alleges McMahon coerced her into sex acts with him, Laurinaitis and others, and she claims both men sexually assaulted her. She says she was made to do humiliating acts during the encounters. The lawsuit also includes photos of sexual texts it says McMahon sent Grant.