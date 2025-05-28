Ex-WWE executive agrees to help accuser in sex abuse lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE

A former WWE executive who had been fighting sexual abuse allegations in a lawsuit by an ex-employee has agreed to a confidential settlement and will now help the accuser as she continues suing the company and former leader Vince McMahon, representatives and lawyers said Wednesday.
John Laurinaitis, WWE's former head of talent relations — who once wrestled under the name Johnny Ace — will aid Janel Grant in her lawsuit against McMahon and the worldwide wrestling entertainment conglomerate. Representatives for Grant and Laurinaitis lawyer Edward Brennan confirmed the settlement-cooperation deal and said Laurinaitis has ''evidence'' against McMahon and the company, but wouldn't say what it was.
''His agreement to a confidential settlement is a pivotal next step toward holding McMahon and WWE accountable and bringing justice to Ms. Grant after years of sexual abuse and trafficking,'' representatives for Grant and Laurinaitis said in a joint statement. "Mr. Laurinaitis looks forward to moving on with his life. We cannot provide any additional details at this time.''
A court document filed Wednesday says Grant and Laurinaitis agreed to a dismissal of the lawsuit's claims against Laurinaitis, but allegations against the WWE and McMahon remain.
McMahon's lawyer, Jessica Rosenberg, issued a statement in response.
''Today's dismissal of John Laurinaitis as a defendant doesn't alter the facts of this case in any way. Vince McMahon never mistreated Janel Grant," Rosenberg said. ''No matter how many press releases her team issues, the truth remains unchanged.''
Rosenberg added that a lawyer for Laurinaitis previously said the lawsuit's allegations were unfounded.
Representatives for the WWE did not immediately return emails seeking comment Wednesday.